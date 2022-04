Click here to read the full article. Several hundred Animation Guild members and their supporters rallied today in Burbank, loudly demanding a fair contract from the Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers. Carrying signs that say “New deal 4 animation” and “Cartoons are serious business,” the rallygoers chanted, “New contract, new deal,” and “TAG United will never be defeated.” Labor and management last met at the bargaining table on March 2, and will resume talks on Tuesday. Steve Kaplan, business rep of The Animation Guild, IATSE Local 839, who was supposed to speak at today’s rally, did not attend due to...

BURBANK, CA ・ 11 DAYS AGO