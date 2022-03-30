ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Bruce Willis ‘Stepping Away’ From Acting Due to Medical Condition

By Matt Singer
Lonestar 99.5
Lonestar 99.5
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Bruce Willis, one of the most famous and prolific movie stars of the last 50 years, is stepping away from acting due to a medical condition that affects his cognitive abilities. In a post on Instagram, Willis’ daughter, actress Rumer Willis, wrote that he her father has “been experiencing...

lonestar995fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

Bruce Willis' health reportedly raised concerns on film sets for years: 'He just looked so lost'

Filmmakers who worked with Bruce Willis were reportedly concerned about his health for years before his aphasia diagnosis was announced. The Die Hard star's family on Wednesday announced he will step back from acting after being "diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities." A new report in The Los Angeles Times says filmmakers have been ​​privately concerned about his health, as he "has been exhibiting signs of decline in recent years," and those who worked with him were unsure if he "was fully aware of his surroundings on set."
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Bruce Willis’ Daughters Rumer & Scout Spotted For 1st Time Since Revealing Dad’s Sad Disease

Rumer & Scout reportedly attended a Coachella pre-party event in Los Angeles, hours after they revealed their father’s aphasia diagnosis. Rumer Willis, 33, and Scout Willis, 30, were spotted for the first time since they revealed their father, Bruce Willis, was stepping aside from acting because of his secret battle with aphasia, which has begun to impair his cognitive abilities. The gorgeous sisters enjoyed a sunny day out in Los Angeles on Wednesday (March 30) as they reportedly made their way to a Coachella pre-party event.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rumer Willis
Person
Bruce Willis
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Television Series#Wikipedia#Tumor
Daily Mail

Family furious after being told to come and say final goodbyes to mother, 70, in hospital - only to turn up and be told she is not dying and there had been a 'mistake'

A family are fuming after being told their 70-year-old mother was about to pass away, only to be told it was a mistake upon arriving at the hospital. Tim Prime received the heart-breaking call from Hull Royal Infirmary on March 7, when a doctor advised him that his mother, Sheila, would not receive further treatment and that they would stop feeding her.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Tumors
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Parents Magazine

'Property Brothers' Star Drew Scott and Wife Linda Phan Share Their Pregnancy Journey: 'We're Just Embracing It as It Comes'

Property Brothers star Drew Scott and podcast producer Linda Phan—his wife of almost four years (and partner of nearly 12)—are getting ready to welcome their first child together. As they prepare, Phan says she's been surprised by how fast it all seems to be going, but notes one of the biggest challenges has been making sure they have the time to experience the pregnancy as a couple.
CELEBRITIES
Hello Magazine

Ginger Zee unveils major change to work situation at GMA

Ginger Zee has been predominantly reporting from the field over recent months with the COVID-19 pandemic keeping her from her role in the Good Morning America studios. But the popular TV personality recently returned to the set and now she's got an update for fans. Taking to Instagram, Ginger shared...
WEATHER
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Daniel Radcliffe Says He's Dramatically Bored of Hearing People's Opinions on Will Smith Oscar Slap

It has only been a few days since the 94th Academy Awards took place, and there's one moment from the ceremony that still has the Internet abuzz. Shortly before Will Smith won the Oscar for Best Actor for his performance in King Richard, he went on stage and slapped presenter Chris Rock over a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith. Pretty much everyone on the Internet has weighed in with their opinions about the incident, including many celebrities. Zoë Kravitz, James Corden, Jim Carrey, and more have all made headlines for sharing their thoughts on the infamous slap. However, there's one actor who isn't interested in joining the conversation. While promoting his new movie, The Lost City, Daniel Radcliffe gave the perfect response when asked about the altercation.
CELEBRITIES
Lonestar 99.5

Jada Pinkett Smith Responds To Oscars Slap On Social Media

Jada Pinkett Smith took to social media this morning to make a short statement addressing the infamous slapping incident involving her husband Will Smith at the Academy Awards on Sunday. Smith hit comedian Chris Rock on the Oscars stage following a joke made about Pinkett Smith's shaved head, which is a result of her alopecia.
CELEBRITIES
Lonestar 99.5

Lonestar 99.5

Lubbock, TX
2K+
Followers
7K+
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy