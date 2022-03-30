ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

John Schneider: Seahawks intend to extend star WR D.K. Metcalf

By Tim Weaver
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1L0kGx_0euLglI700

Seahawks fans could be forgiven for not believing anything that Pete Carroll and John Schenider say in public these days. After claiming for months that they had no intention to trade Russell Wilson, they did just that – sending their franchise quarterback to another team when he likely still had several years of high-quality play left in him. Then, they released Bobby Wagner only days after talking him up at the NFL Combine.

Now that those two franchise pillars are gone the most important player on the roster is wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who’s entering the final year of his rookie contract. In recent days Metcalf has been the subject of trade rumors, but for what it’s worth the Seahawks say they want to keep him. Carroll told reporters yesterday he couldn’t imagine not having Metcalf and Schneider followed up by saying they intend to sign him to a contract extension.

Metcalf probably won’t be able to top the $28 million+ per year deal that Davante Adams just signed with the Raiders. However, his next contract will likely earn him somewhere around $25 million a season.

While that sounds like a lot of money Metcalf should be worth every penny. Some receivers are more dependent on their quarterback but Metcalf will be able to produce no matter who winds up starting. Just observe Geno Smith’s numbers when targeting him last season.

Metcalf just turned 24 years old and has all of the physical tools he needs to be the most dominant receiver in football. Not re-signing him would be malpractice.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Pete Carroll Has 2-Word Admission On Russell Wilson Trade

From “no intention” of trading Russell Wilson, to the nine-time Pro Bowler holding up an orange Broncos jersey at a press conference; things can move fast in the NFL. On Tuesday, Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll opened up about the Russell Wilson trade that put an end to a 10-season run in Seattle.
NFL
The Spun

Report: 2 Surprise Teams Emerging For Baker Mayfield

After trading for Deshaun Watson, the Baker Mayfield era in Cleveland appears to be coming to an abrupt end. The former first overall pick is playing on his fifth-year option, making him too expensive to keep on the roster if he isn’t going to play. And Mayfield has since made it clear that he’d like to be traded elsewhere.
NFL
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll insists D.K. Metcalf will be back, but he also said that about Russell Wilson

Fantasy football managers have long learned the lesson of not paying too much attention to what Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll says about player availabilities. The same could also be said about Carroll when it comes to prognosticating the future of a Seahawks star in Seattle, particularly with regards to the status of wide receiver D.K. Metcalf, who is entering a contract year.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Wilson
The Spun

Look: Jared Goff’s Girlfriend, Christen Harper, In SI Swimsuit 2022

When Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit edition is released later this year, it will feature the girlfriend of an NFL quarterback. Christen Harper, girlfriend of Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff, debuted in the Swimsuit edition last year and will be making another appearance in the 2022 edition. In the lead-up to the release of the magazine, Sports Illustrated published a “highlights” video showing her modeling for this year’s shoot.
NFL
thecomeback.com

Football fans react to Michigan’s Colin Kaepernick announcement

Eight years after they last worked together as head coach and starting quarterback of the San Francisco 49ers, Jim Harbaugh and Colin Kaepernick are having a reunion of sorts. Harbaugh’s Michigan Wolverines will have their Maize and Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 2. Michigan announced on Wednesday that Kaepernick will be an honorary captain.
NFL
The Game Haus

Seattle Seahawks 2022 NFL Draft Profile

The 2022 NFL Draft begins on April 28, which means that The Game Haus will be debuting draft profiles for every team. Each NFL team will be evaluated heading into this year’s draft, as our staff recaps their last season, highlights their needs and pinpoints their potential 2022 NFL Draft targets. The Seattle Seahawks are the subject of today’s 2022 NFL Draft profile.
NFL
KHQ Right Now

INSIDERS: Former-Seahawk Bobby Wagner signing to the LA Rams

SEATTLE, Wash. - Former Seahawks’ Pro-Bowl linebacker Bobby Wagner is heading to Los Angeles to play for the Rams, NFL insider Adam Schefter said on Twitter Thursday. Schefter said Wagner is signing a five-year, $50 million deal and is staying in the NFC West.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seahawks#American Football#Wr#Gm#Dk Metcalf#Raiders
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces His Retirement

John McClain, one of the nation’s most experienced NFL insiders, is retiring after 47 years with the Houston Chronicle. The longtime Oilers/Texans beat writer published his final column on Thursday, sharing thank yous and goodbyes to all those who helped him along the way. “I’m using this space today...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans fall behind Colts in USA TODAY's latest power rankings

The Tennessee Titans have fallen outside the top 10 in the latest power rankings from USA TODAY’s Nate Davis. Davis places the Titans at No. 11 on his list, five spots lower than they were in his previous version. Also of note, the Colts landed in a higher spot at No. 8 after landing quarterback Matt Ryan in a trade with the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers WR Robby Anderson sends out recruiting call to all free agents

Do you want to win? Do you want to help build something special? And do you want to get paid?. Then Robby Anderson and the Carolina Panthers might have a deal for you!. On Thursday morning, the 28-year-old wideout sent out a pretty simple recruiting pitch for any remaining players out on the open market. If you’re looking for dubs, camaraderie and cash—look no further, apparently . . .
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Russell Wilson working out with Broncos wide receiver Jerry Jeudy

Russell Wilson had one of the NFL’s best wide receiver groups on the Seahawks, led by D.K. Metcalf and Tyler Lockett. The Broncos lost tight end Noah Fant in the trade and they don’t have a star pass-catcher who’s on that Metcalf/Lockett level. However, they still do have some very-promising young talents at the offensive skill positions for Wilson to work with.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
General Motors
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Former reciever and track star Devon Allen to participate in Oregon Pro Day

The last time Oregon Ducks football fans saw Devon Allen on a football field, he was limping off the field with an injury at Nebraska. It was the second injury after blowing his knee out at the Rose Bowl nine months earlier. Fast forward six years and some World Championship track medals, Allen is going to give football one more chance. The former receiver and kick specialist will participate in Oregon’s Pro Day April 1 with the hopes of catching the eye of some NFL scouts and landing a free agent contract. Allen played a better part of three seasons with the Ducks where he 54 passes for 919 yards (17 ypc) and eight touchdowns. As a kickoff returner, Allen averaged 26 yards a return. Among those joining Allen on Pro day will be De’Anthony Thomas and Kayvon Thibodeaux. Thomas, like Allen, will be looking to sign with an NFL team as a free agent. Thibodeaux is expected to be a high first-round draft pick. List Spring Ball Takeaways: Oregon Ducks give first glimpse at 11-on-11 in 4th practice
NFL
Popculture

NFL Hall of Fame Wide Receiver to Come out of Retirement, According to Report

A legendary NFL wide receiver is reportedly coming out of retirement. According to Reuters, Terrell Owens, a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, is coming out of retirement to play in the football league Fan Controlled Football. Owens, 48, hasn't played in the NFL since the 2010 season but has kept in great shape over the years. He is set to make the official announcement next week.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy