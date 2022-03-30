ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

NO JOKE: Guns & Hoses 14 Weigh-Ins Set for April Fool’s Day

By Ryan O'Bryan
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

If it feels like we just enjoyed Guns & Hoses not that long ago, it's because we did. On August 28th, to be exact. After having no choice but to cancel the 2020 edition due to the COVID pandemic, and pushing the 2021 edition off until last August when case numbers...

womiowensboro.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
WOMI Owensboro
WOMI Owensboro

9K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
PWMania

The Undertaker Comments On The Death of Scott Hall

During an interview with SHAK Wrestling, The Undertaker commented on the death of Scott Hall:. “Man, one of the great in-ring workers. He was really gifted, him and Shawn’s ladder match at Madison Square Garden was one of those legendary iconic matches. It’s just another sad example, we lose and have lost way too many guys, at way too young of age. Some of our choices that we make early on we don’t see the ramifications later on in our lives. You can’t foreshadow that. But it’s just sad to lose a guy that you’ve been in the trenches with, that you come up with.
WWE
Fightful

Tables Match, Owen Hart Tournament Qualifiers Booked For 4/6 AEW Dynamite

The Hardys and more are set for the 4/6/22 episode of AEW Dynamite. In what will be his third match in AEW, Jeff Hardy, alongside his brother, Matt Hardy, will once again go to the extreme in a Tables Match against The Butcher and The Blade on the April 6 episode of AEW Dynamite. Jeff Hardy last wrestled on the March 23 episode of Dynamite where he, Matt Hardy, Sting, and Darby Allin took on the Andrade Family Office in a Texas Tornado match.
WWE
ComicBook

Former WWE Champion Debuts on AEW Dynamite

Tony Khan promised that a big new signing would debut on tonight's AEW Dynamite in the first match of the Owen Hart Foundation Women's Tournament Qualifier, and he wasn't lying. After The Bunny made her way to the ring some new music hit and it was none other than Toni Storm making her AEW debut. Storm's 90-day non compete ended on Tuesday, and many fans were hoping to see her debut on Dynamite. They got their wish, and now Storm seems to be All Elite for the long run, though Khan hasn't shared the official All Elite graphic just yet.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#April Fool#Beer#Yelp#Combat#Covid#Ufc
PWMania

Thunder Rosa Credits Veteran Wrestler For Helping Her in AEW

Thunder Rosa made an appearance on Throwing Down w/ Renee & Miesha to discuss a wide range of topics. During it, the AEW star credited Dustin Rhodes for helping her in AEW:. “He keeps me grounded. I’m a very emotional person, so when I don’t like something, I can’t mask it. He’s always like, ‘Thunder, you got to calm down. You know you got this.’ He’s like my pep talker. He hugs me all the time. He says, ‘You know you got this. From the moment you came to this company, I knew it.” I remember that moment. He saw me doing something and he’s like, ‘You’re something else.’ He always reminds me how bad ass I am, and I have to believe in myself every single time. We talk about that all the time, and we talk about how I have to stay focused and I have to make sure that I don’t get distracted with the background noise. I have a goal. Yes, I have achieved the highest level right now, but I know we can bring it to another high level. I’m a high achiever. I get something, I enjoy it, I’m smelling the roses right now, but I know this is going to lead into something else.”
WWE
Yardbarker

Chael Sonnen faces 11 charges for role in alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas

Chael Sonnen is facing 11 charges — including felony battery by strangulation — for his role in an alleged hotel fight in Las Vegas this past December. TMZ Sports first brought word that prosecutors filed the charges against the UFC veteran last week. Sonnen is also facing 10 misdemeanor battery charges for the incident. According to court records, Sonnen committed battery against six victims during the altercation. Sonnen is accused of choking one man, striking a woman and punching or kneeing others in the face at the Luxor Hotel and Casino.
LAS VEGAS, NV
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Star Warns Fans About Invading His Privacy, Celebrates Anniversary With Ring Announcer

WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet took to Twitter today to warn fans about invading his privacy. Ricochet noted that he will deny fans who are waiting at hotels or airports early in the morning to ask for multiple autographs as he sees this as an invasion of privacy. He did encourage fans to speak when they see him out & about, but asked them not to “wait and hoard” in check-in areas at the airport and related places.
WWE
mmanews.com

Covington: Jake Paul Proved He Lacked Integrity By Turning On Masvidal

[EDITOR’S NOTE: The following comments from Colby Covington were recorded prior to last week’s alleged incident with Jorge Masvidal]. UFC welterweight Colby Covington has slammed Jake Paul for ‘turning his back’ on Jorge Masvidal, claiming it proves the YouTuber-turned-boxer lacks integrity. Across the past two years,...
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
WOMI Owensboro

Support The 2022 Special Olympics Games by Eating Subs in Evansville, Indiana

It's always great to hear about businesses giving back to nonprofits. Jersey Mike's is going above and beyond for a very special cause Wednesday, March 30, 2022. 4,000 athletes will take part in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida June 4, 2022 - June 11, 2022. This huge event only happens once every four years. Team Indiana will be represented in 8 sports by 51 athletes.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
9K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy