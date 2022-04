Jurgen Klopp has strongly criticised the Football Association over Liverpool’s FA Cup semi-final travel difficulties, calling it “one of the most ridiculous stories I ever heard”.The Reds will take on Manchester City at Wembley on April 16 despite engineering works meaning no trains are running on the West Coast Mainline for the whole Easter weekend.The FA is putting on free coaches for up to 5,000 Liverpool and City fans but getting to London will undoubtedly be a challenge for supporters with tickets.Speaking ahead of the Reds’ Premier League clash with Watford on Saturday, Liverpool boss Klopp said: “It’s one of...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 30 MINUTES AGO