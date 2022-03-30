ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach, FL

VERANDA Takes Palm Beach with Zoë de Givenchy and Christie's

veranda.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Wednesday, March 16, VERANDA hosted a stunning luncheon with Christie's in anticipation of their historic auction: the Hubert de Givenchy Collectionneur....

www.veranda.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Givenchy's Kenny Bag is the New Couture It-Accessory

First spotted on Givenchy’s Spring/Summer 2022 catwalk, the day-to-night Kenny handbag is set to launch this month as part of the house’s latest accessories offering by creative director Matthew M. Williams. Embodying the house’s artisanal heritage and elegant design, the dainty handbag takes cues from couture savoir-faire —...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
veranda.com

Christie’s Is Currently Auctioning a Flawless, 45-Carat Diamond

Christie’s New York is currently presenting an auction titled Jewels Online and the Flawless Star which will run online from March 28, 2022 until April 7, 2022. The sale includes 238 lots of jewelry, including vibrant colored stones and dazzling diamonds. Estimates range in price from $1,000 to $4 million to impress both seasoned collectors and jewelry enthusiasts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Architectural Digest

Discover This Designer's Cozy London Family Home

In London, the white stucco terraces of South Kensington still hold a quaint magic. Time unfolds at a slower pace among the garden squares—their lofty trees still looking down on benches, leaves drifting onto the glinting gold of the Albert Memorial. It is a very different world from the electric hustle of Manhattan, where interior designer Leonora Hamill and her husband, Hugh Barker, lived for six years before making the leap in 2019. But after chancing upon the ideal apartment—high above the tree line—while scouring the internet, she has not looked back. Signing the lease from afar, without ever having stepped inside, Hamill set about creating a richly layered sanctuary for her growing family.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

Brooklyn’s Coolest Florist Says Chrysanthemums Are Coming Back with a “Jagged Little Edge”

The chrysanthemum’s best asset may well have contributed to its precipitous fall from favor. In flower years, the spindly blooms seem to last forever, from the single stems cheering roadside diners for months at a time to the potted ones signaling fall on stoops from September to Christmas. That longevity fueled a certain ubiquity, and before too long mums had moved well beyond anyone’s idea of “cool.”
BROOKLYN, NY
KXAN

Explore The Palm Beaches With The Travel Mom

Now that spring has sprung, people are starting to think about their summer travel plans. Emily Kaufman, aka The Travel Mom, joined Studio 512 Co-Host Rosie Newberry to talk about The Palm Beaches and what they have to offer this upcoming season. Kaufman discussed family-friendly attractions such as beaches, waterparks,...
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Photography#Auction#Christie#Veranda#The Colony Palm Beach#Head Of Private And#Christies Com
architecturaldigest.com

Maison & Objet 2022: The 20 Brands Designers Should Absolutely Know

It’s no easy feat, stopping two on-a-mission design editors in their tracks while whizzing through row after row of expo center pavilions. But with only a few days to scour the seven exhibitor-packed halls of Maison & Objet, Paris’s semiannual source for new furnishings and accessories, the number of exciting discoveries correlates with step counts. This season’s fair, held March 24 through 28 following the postponement of its standard January edition, offered even more to see thanks to the dedicated expansion of the luxury section Signature Hall. Below, meet the stand out makers from each home category.
INTERIOR DESIGN
veranda.com

These Are the 10 Most Luxurious Treehouse Hotels in the World

Tired of booking the same old hotel or all-inclusive resort for your vacation? As plush as the amenities may be, even the nicest hotels can feel stagnant after a while. Thankfully, if you're looking to elevate your next vacation stay, treehouse hotels are here to help. Exactly as they sound, treehouse hotels are rooms (and sometimes full resorts) nestled amongst the trees. While some are more quaint than others, luxury treehouse hotels exist—and they're a sight to behold. Where some treehouse hotels boast clear-blue ocean views, others sit alongside snowy mountains for easy ski-in-ski-out access; where some feature rustic-chic wooden designs, others are outfitted in floor-to-ceiling windows to make the most of the unmatched views. No matter what your goal or aesthetic is for your vacation—relaxation, adventure, or a family bonding experience—treehouse hotels are a great place to book your stay. Of course, it helps to know the best treehouse hotels and which ones are actually worth reserving. That's where we come in. Ahead, find 10 luxury treehouse hotels that will make you want to plan your next vacation ASAP.
TRAVEL
veranda.com

The 12 Design Books Making It to Our Reading Lists This Season

As spring heads into full bloom, we can't help but feel the urge to freshen up the spaces around us—including our bookshelves. Luckily, the season has brought a fresh roster of design books filled with advice from the world's most renowned architects, decorators, and tastemakers. A number of our...
INTERIOR DESIGN
WWD

Alessandra Facchinetti Designs Porcelain Set for Editions Milano

Click here to read the full article. MILAN — Alessandra Facchinetti is fanning her longstanding interest in interior design through a collaboration with Editions Milano, which produces and distributes high-end furniture, lighting and accessories. Editions Milano has tapped the former creative director of Tod’s women’s collections to work on its latest collection, called Circle, which explores the ritual of breakfast and comprises a tea and coffee set. This is the first time that Editions has delved into the world of porcelain ceramics. Circle will be available starting Friday.More from WWDPhotos of Ariana DeBose's StyleFront Row at Gucci RTW Fall 2022Valentino Couture Spring...
INTERIOR DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Vogue Magazine

Bridgerton and The Gilded Age Are Inspiring Fancier Interior Decor

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In HBO’s The Gilded Age, the mansions—many of them real homes in Newport, Rhode Island—almost have larger personalities than the catty socialite characters who occupy the show’s historical fictional world. There are grand oil paintings hung on the walls, heavy velvet curtains draped over the windows, jewel-toned ottomans fringed within an inch of their lives. There is no subtlety, no simplicity, no minimalism here—instead, there’s extravagance, elegance, and maximalism.
NEWPORT, RI
sneakernews.com

Ancient Art Of Stained Glass Inspires This Nike Vapormax Plus

The latest colorways of the Nike Vapormax Plus, similar to most GRs, have lacked direct inspiration, as few match their palettes with appropriate graphics and themes. This newly-revealed pair, however, wears its influences on its sleeve (insole, to be more accurate), as it pays homage to the art of stained glass.
APPAREL

Comments / 0

Community Policy