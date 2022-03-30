ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NCAA men's basketball tournament future dates and venues

By Phil Harrison
 1 day ago
March Madness. That’s all you have to say and everyone gets it. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is the single greatest event in American sports and getting to the Final Four is at the top of every college basketball program’s goals to start the year.

If you’ve ever been to any of the games that take place across this great country of ours, then you probably have a pretty good story to tell about a massive upset because, well — they don’t call it an alternative name of March Mayhem for nothing.

If you are like me, you are always interested in where the NCAA Tournament is headed in future years so you can try to plan a trip to see some teams near you. Some even plan a holiday around visiting a city and work things in around attending the event. We know that this years Final Four will be in New Orleans, but did are you aware of where the rest of the games will take place?

For your planning purposes, we have all the future dates and venues for the First Four, subsequent rounds, and Final Fours through the year 2026. Here is where all the madness and mayhem of the NCAA Tournament will take place in the upcoming years.

2023 Preliminary Rounds

Mar 13, 2017; Dayton, OH, USA; General view of player seats during a practice day before the first four of the NCAA Tournament at Dayton Arena. Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

2023 NCAA Tournament Preliminary Rounds and Dates

Round City Venue Dates Host

First Four Dayton UD Arena March 14 and 15 University of Dayton

1st/2nd Albany, NY MVP Arena March 17-19 Metro Athletic Conference

1st/2nd Birmingham, AL Legacy Arena March 16-18 Southeastern Conference

1st/2nd Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 17-19 The Ohio State University

1st/2nd Denver, CO Ball Arena March 17-19 Mountain West Conference

1st/2nd Des Moines, IA Wells Fargo Arena March 16-18 Drake University

1st/2nd Greensboro, NC Greensboro Coliseum March 17-19 Atlantic Coast Conference

1st/2nd Orlando, FL Amway Center March 16-18 University of Central Florida

1st/2nd Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 16-18 California State University, Sacramento

Midwest Regional Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center March 24-26 Big Twelve Conference

West Regional Las Vegas, NV T-Mobile Arena March 23-25 UNLV

South Regional Louisville, KY KFC YUM! Center March 24-26 University of Louisville

East Regional New York, NY Madison Square Garden March 23-25 Big East/St. John’s

2024 Preliminary Rounds

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of the March Madness logo at center court and video board before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2024 NCAA Tournament Preliminary Rounds and Dates

Round City Venue Dates Host

First Four Dayton UD Arena March 19 and 20 University of Dayton

1st/2nd Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center March 22-24 Atlantic 10 Conference

1st/2nd Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center March 21-23 University of North Carolina

1st/2nd Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse March 22-24 IUPUI/Horizon League

1st/2nd Omaha, NE CHI Health Center March 21-23 Creighton University

1st/2nd Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena March 21-23 Duquesne University

1st/2nd Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Smart Home Arena March 22-24 University of Utah

1st/2nd Spokane, WA Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena March 21-23 University of Idaho

1st/2nd Memphis, TN FedEx Forum March 22-24 University of Memphis

Midwest Regional Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena March 29-31 University of Detroit Mercy

West Regional Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena March 28-30 Pepperdine University

South Regional Dallas, TX American Airlines Center March 29-31 Big Twelve Conference

East Regional Boston, MA TD Garden March 28-30 Boston College

2025 Preliminary Rounds

Mar 20, 2019; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; General overall view of the March Madness logo at center court before the first round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at Vivint Smart Home Arena. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

2025 NCAA Tournament Preliminary Rounds and Dates

Round City Venue Dates Host

First Four Dayton UD Arena March 18 and 29 University of Dayton

1st/2nd Cleveland, OH Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse March 21-23 Mid-American Conference

1st/2nd Denver, CO Ball Arena March 20-22 Mountain West Conference

1st/2nd Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum March 21-23 Marquette University

1st/2nd Providence, RI Dunkin’ Donuts Center March 20-22 Providence College

1st/2nd Raleigh, NC PNC Arena March 21-23 NC State University

1st/2nd Lexington, KY Rupp Arena March 20-22 University of Kentucky

1st/2nd Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena March 21-23 University of Washington

1st/2nd Wichita, KS Intrust Bank Arena March 20-22 Wichita State University

Midwest Regional Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium March 28-30 IUPUI/Horizon League

West Regional San Francisco, CA Chase Center March 27-29 Pepperdine University

South Regional Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena March 28-30 Georgia Tech

East Regional Newark, NJ Prudential Center March 27-29 Seton Hall University

2026 Preliminary Rounds

Mar 27, 2019; Louisville, KY, United States; View of the basketball rack with the March Madness logo during practice for the south regional of the 2019 NCAA Tournament at KFC Yum! Center. Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

2026 NCAA Tournament Preliminary Rounds and Dates

Round City Venue Dates Host

First Four Dayton UD Arena March 17 and 18 University of Dayton

1st/2nd Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center March 19-21 Metro Athletic Conference

1st/2nd Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena March 19-21 Furman/Southern Conference

1st/2nd Tampa, FL Amalie Arena March 20-22 University of South Florida

1st/2nd Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena March 19-21 Big Twelve Conference

1st/2nd Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center March 20-22 St. Joseph’s University

1st/2nd Portland, OR Moda Center March 19-21 Oregon State University

1st/2nd San Diego, CA Viejas Arena March 20-22 San Diego State University

1st/2nd St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center March 20-22 Missouri Valley Confernece

Midwest Regional Chicago, IL United Center March 27-29 Northwestern University

West Regional San Jose, CA SAP Center March 26-28 San Jose State University

South Regional Houston, TX Toyota Center March 26-28 University of Houston

East Regional Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena March 27-29 Georgetown University

Future Final Four Dates and Venues

Future Final Four Dates and Venues

Year City Venue Dates

2023 Houston, TX NRG Stadium April 1 and 3

2024 Phoenix, AZ State Farm Stadium April 6 and 8

2025 San Antonio, TX Alamodome April 5 and 7

2026 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium April 4 and 6

#Ncaa Tournament
