Select events happening in metro Detroit this week. Submit your events to metrotimes.com/calendar. Be sure to check venue websites for COVID-19 policies. Friday, 3/18 to Sunday, 3/27: An excuse to eat our way around Dearborn? Mmmm, yes please. This year’s Dearborn Restaurant Week features more than 30 businesses that are offering special discounted “meal deals.” Many of our faves are in on it, including Sheeba Restaurant East (and West), La Pita, Brome Modern Eatery, and Avenue Brunch House. You’ve got a whole week to try them all. —Randiah Camille Green.

DETROIT, MI ・ 15 DAYS AGO