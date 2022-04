For the second year in a row, luxury furniture and home goods retailer Restoration Hardware posted record results for the fourth-quarter and full-year. “We are pleased to report another year of record results with net revenues increasing 32% to $3.759 billion versus $2.849 billion a year ago, and up 42% versus 2019,” Chairman and CEO Gary Friedman wrote in a letter to shareholders Wednesday (March 30). “If you exclude money-losing online businesses, it represents one of the highest two-year growth rates in our industry.”

CORTE MADERA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO