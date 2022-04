The director of NIDA explained to a Republican senator that, in the US, there’s no link between legal cannabis and an increase in teen usage. Studies have shown over the years that marijuana legalization doesn’t have an impact on teen use. And while that isn’t exactly surprising news to those in the know, one U.S. senator was gobsmacked when faced with this (not even new) info.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO