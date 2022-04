SAN MATEO (CBS SF) – Three people are under arrest following an attempted catalytic converter theft that was taking place at the Hillsdale Shopping Center late Monday night. Shortly after 10:15 p.m., an officer spotted three people in the mall parking lot, standing next to two vehicles. One of the vehicles, a Toyota Prius, was lifted on a vehicle jack. Police said the group was then spotted removing the jack and placing it into the trunk of the other vehicle. When the officer confronted the group, one of the people claimed he owned the Prius, but a records check determined the vehicle was...

