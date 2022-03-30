ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Three years on from its Early Access debut, ‘Wrath: Aeon of Ruin’ may be in trouble

By Rick Lane
NME
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnfinished Business is NME’s weekly column about the weird and wonderful world of Early Access games. This week, Rick Lane investigates the curious case of retro-FPS Wrath: Aeon of Ruin. While I mainly focus on new Early Access games in this column, sometimes it’s worth checking in with...

www.nme.com

Comments / 0

Related
GAMINGbible

'Far Cry 6' Is Free To Download And Play, For A Limited Time

Looking for something to play this weekend? A little strapped for cash in those last few days before payday? We might have just the game for you. Far Cry 6, the latest entry in Ubisoft's long-running open-world FPS series, is entirely free to download and play this weekend on all platforms. While it might not be the best game Ubisoft has ever made, it's certainly not a bad way to spend the weekend.
VIDEO GAMES
SVG

The New Witcher Aims To Avoid The Series' Biggest Controversy

There are few who would argue against "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" being a masterpiece. The epic conclusion to Geralt of Rivia's story is bittersweet, but is a tale that holds a special place in many gamer's hearts. Unfortunately, one of the problems of "The Witcher" and "Cyberpunk" franchises is that CD Projekt Red has garnered a controversial reputation for instituting policies for mandatory crunch (per Bloomberg), meaning the studio regularly requires their employees to work long, difficult hours in the name of hitting development deadlines.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is live now on Kickstarter, and it includes gross meathooks like in the video game

A Dead by Daylight board game is now live on Kickstarter, and it's due to arrive with backers in October 2022 - just in time for a Halloween board games night. Much like its inspiration, Dead by Daylight: The Board Game is a survival horror experience that's best described as 'hide and seek, but with added murder'. Designed for three to five players, it's a one-vs-many challenge where you have to either hunt and sacrifice your opponents (by literally stringing up their tokens on hook miniatures) or escape their clutches. Each session lasts around 45 minutes.
LEGO
PC Gamer

Dead Cells gets free Break the Bank DLC all about loot, loot, and more loot

Developers Motion Twin and Evil Empire have released a new free DLC for Dead Cells, called Break the Bank, which follows on from January's substantial The Queen and the Sea update. Dead Cells is fundamentally the same game as it was at release—and it was great at release—but the post-launch support that this action-heavy roguelike has received is really something.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Access Games#Video Game#Nme#3d Realms#Duke Nukem Forever
Polygon

Warhammer 40K: Darktide’s gruesome co-op action arrives this September

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide, the Left 4 Dead-style cooperative shooter set in the 40K universe, will be released on Sept. 13 for Windows PC and Xbox Series X. Developer Fatshark, known for the similar and well-received Warhammer: Vermintide games, made the announcement in a short teaser trailer showing the game’s mismatched team of Imperial Guardsmen whiling away the time until they go into action with a game of cards. There’s a brief burst of bloody gameplay after the release date is revealed.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

The System Shock remake is nearly finished, and we got a peek at its completed arsenal

Change the name, and I suspect Nightdive's remake of System Shock could pass for an entirely new game in 2022. There are a few telltale signs it has roots in a 1994 PC game, like the hotbar on the bottom of the HUD packed with gear and the grid-based inventory. The pipe hacking minigame is perhaps a dead giveaway. The pump action on the pulse rifle's reload animation, on the other hand, makes System Shock look like a wholly new shooter, as does the electricity that arcs off a cyborg's head as it explodes in a grisly headshot. This is a handsome game, falling somewhere in between a new big budget shooter and a pixel-meets polygon throwback like Prodeus.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
ComicBook

New Xbox Series X Game From Bethesda Teased

A new Xbox Series X game from Bethesda studio Tango Gameworks has been teased. Following its acquisition of Bethesda, Xbox now owns the following IP: Fallout, The Elder Scrolls, DOOM, Wolfenstein, Dishonored, Prey, Starfield, Deathloop, Ghostwire Tokyo, Quake, The Evil Within, and Rage. There's more IP it now owns, but these are the most notable. And of course, Xbox now owns the studios behind these series. One of these studios is Tango Gameworks, responsible for The Evil Within and Ghostwire Tokyo. Between these releases and the fact its boss Shinji Mikami is the creator of Resident Evil, the studio is known as a horror studio, but the aforementioned Mikami doesn't want this to be the studio's sole reputation. To this end, the studio is currently working on a non-horror game under The Evil Within DLC director John Johanas.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Incoming PlayStation 5 Update Adding Feature Fans Have Wanted Since Launch

Sony Interactive Entertainment has confirmed that PlayStation 5 users can expected a highly requested feature to be implemented later this year as part of an incoming update. The company only just rolled out an impressive new update for PS5 and PS4 last week, bringing with it a slew of new accessibility features, chat options, and general quality-of-life improvements. It also very briefly managed to take down PlayStation Plus and online access to dozens of games, but that's all better now.
VIDEO GAMES
Distractify

'Elden Ring' Is Already a Massive Game — Will It Get Even Bigger With Additional DLC?

If you're reading this, then chances are your time has been monopolized by Elden Ring. The critically acclaimed action RPG is a venerable time-thief with its immense world, challenging bosses, and tons of hidden areas and dungeons. There's already so much to do within the Lands Between that to explore all of it at once can prove to be a daunting task. Is it possible that the game could get even bigger with the addition of DLC to the game? Here's what we know about the potential for DLC.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Xbox Game Pass Leak Teases Addition of Critically-Acclaimed Horror Game

A new leak associated with Xbox Game Pass has potentially revealed that a critically-acclaimed horror game that launched in 2021 will soon be coming to the subscription platform. Within the past year, Xbox has substantially been bolstering its lineup of titles that come to Game Pass on a monthly basis. And while many of the service's most popular games are ones that are published directly by Xbox, it seems like one of the biggest third-party releases of the past year could soon land on the service.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Hyper Light Breaker Announced, First Trailer Revealed

Hyper Light Drifter is getting a sequel with work on Hyper Light Breaker currently underway, developer Heart Machine announced this week. The reveal of this new game coincides with the six-year anniversary of Hyper Light Drifter, the stylish, acclaimed game released on a number of platforms since its debut. Heart Machine is developing the game with Gearbox Publishing on board to publish it, and alongside the reveal, we got the game's first trailer and some details about how it'll play compared to the first Hyper Light game.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Pokemon Journeys Reveals How Strong Articuno Can Be

Pokemon Journeys is showcasing just how strong of a Legendary Bird Articuno truly is with the newest episode of the series! One of the best aspects of the current iteration of the series is how it has opened up the adventures to every single region of the franchise introduced thus far, and this has resulted in the returns of not only some fan-favorite characters but some fan-favorite Pokemon too. This has naturally included some Legendary Pokemon making their big comebacks, and two of the Legendary Birds have already made their returns to the series with some big battles in previous episodes.
COMICS
GamesRadar+

Age of Empires 4's first major update arrives next week with the Festival of the Ages

Age of Empires 4's first major update Festival of Ages is coming next week, and it's bringing a slew of content with it. Seasons make their debut with this update, with Season 2 set to start in the next few months. They'll include Ranked Seasons to accommodate competitive multiplayer, and special Seasonal Events that will have rewards for unique, rotating challenges.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

‘Marvel’s Avengers’ shares PS5 crash fix that resets campaign progress

Following reports that fans playing Marvel’s Avengers on PS5 are suffering from crashing issues, developer Crystal Dynamics has shared a temporary fix – though it will involve resetting campaign progress. Yesterday (March 30), the official Twitter account for Marvel’s Avengers shared that the developer is “continuing to investigate...
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

A Short Hike developer makes goofy, unofficial online multiplayer mod

A Short Hike is an exceptional game about a bird going on a nature hike. It packs so much exploration into a relatively small package, pushing back against the longer quest lists in larger games. The thought of packing A Short Hike with other players is entirely counter to the ethos of the game — which is what makes the PC mod A Short Hike 99 so wonderfully chaotic.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.1 release date has finally been revealed

Final Fantasy 14's patch 6.1 finally has a release date, pencilled in for April 12. As revealed in the Letter from the Producer Live earlier today, Final Fantasy 14's first post-Endwalker patch has a firm release date. No, this isn't an April Fool's joke, and patch 6.1 will actually be with us just later this month on April 12, carrying on the story of the Scions after Endwalker.
VIDEO GAMES
NME

Dr Disrespect says he has a full album in the works

Dr Disrespect (real name Herschel Beahm) is an incredibly busy person right now. Not content with being one of the biggest streamers out there, he’s started a game studio with former Infinity Ward veteran Robert Bowling, has his own bourbon in the works, a TV deal with Skybound Entertainment said to be focussed on an animated version of himself, and has let slip that he’s got a full album in the works.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy