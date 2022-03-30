ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer gives respect to Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

PHILADELPHIA — Young Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey continues to turn heads during his second season. The 21-year-old out of Kentucky has taken leaps and bounds forward on the offensive end, doing a great job of providing offense when needed.

That is why he is beginning to gain respect and the attention of other teams ahead of big matchups.

The Milwaukee Bucks, for example, had Maxey identified on their scouting report ahead of Tuesday’s matchup in Philadelphia. The Bucks held Maxey to just seven points on 3-for-11 shooting in a 118-116 win, and Milwaukee coach Mike Budenholzer had his respects to Maxey before the game.

“He gave us fits the last time we played,” said Budenholzer. “The thing that stands out more than anything is just his confidence. He’s out there playing having fun, competing, playing hard, taking shots, driving, attacking, he just plays with a ton of confidence for a young guy. It’s good for our league.”

Despite the sub-par game, Maxey is averaging 17.2 points and shooting 41.3% from deep in his second season. That is impressive considering the adversity thrown at him with the Ben Simmons saga and now adjusting to playing with James Harden.

“He’s added to them,” said Budenholzer. “It’s a good find for them.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

