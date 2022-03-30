Adult Easter Egg Hunt Set For Waite Park In April

For the whole month of March, every Thursday has become a special day this year, with the "Lift Up The Ladies" event happening in downtown St. Cloud at Jules' Bistro. The event has been gathering bras for Anna Marie's Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic violence here in central Minnesota. Quite often these victims need some of what we consider the most basic items that make us all feel comfortable, and undergarments are some of those things that many women don't have. Together as a community, we've been gathering bras for these women through this event, and the goal is to gather 600 bras minimum, but the more we gather, the better.

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO