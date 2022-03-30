ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waite Park, MN

Adult Easter Egg Hunt Set For Waite Park In April

By Dave Overlund
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Tired of watching the kids run around the yard on Easter having all the fun? Well, I have good news for you: the Sauk Rapids...

mix949.com

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
MIX 94.9
MIX 94.9

4K+

Followers

6K+

Posts

1M+

Views

Follow MIX 94.9 and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
Mount Airy News

County Easter Egg hunt returns

A spring tradition will be returning to Surry County this year, when the Surry County Parks and Recreation holds an Easter Egg Hunt at Fisher River Park in Dobson. The hunt was an annual tradition put on by the department until 2020. That year, as was the case with most of regular public gatherings, the event was cancelled in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Last year, still in the throes of the pandemic, it was again cancelled.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
WFMJ.com

Southern Park Mall to extend hours beginning April 1

Nope, it's not an April Fools joke. The Southern Park Mall is extending its hours beginning on Friday, April 1. The new hours will be 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday. These extended hours...
SHOPPING
Sandusky Register

'Hunting' for local Easter egg events

SANDUSKY — Several signs, like daylight saving time and March Madness college basketball games, signal the arrival of spring. Another good indicator to welcome in the season: upcoming Easter egg hunts. Several local organizations and entities have recently announced when they’ll host the family-friendly events. Most notably, Sandusky’s...
SANDUSKY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Waite Park, MN
Local
Minnesota Lifestyle
Waite Park, MN
Lifestyle
MIX 94.9

Unique Ice Skating Performance Coming to the Paramount Stage

ST. CLOUD -- You can see your favorite Disney characters in St. Cloud this weekend. The Paramount Theatre is holding a special family friendly event titled Fairytales on Ice. Gretchen Boulka is the Director of Performing Arts at the Paramount. She says you typically have to go to the Twin Cities to see a performance like this.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

The Weekender: The New Standards, Maple Syrup Tours and More!

ST. CLOUD -- Looking for something to do around central Minnesota, allow us to help you! Take the family to a movie at Marcus Theatres, celebrate with the Paramount Theatre and The New Standards, see your favorite Disney characters ice skating on stage, see a unique theater performance called She Kills Monsters, and see how maple syrup is made. Read more in The Weekender!
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter Egg Hunt#Alcohol
MIX 94.9

Third Annual Strong(Her) Event Coming to Sartell

SARTELL -- A central Minnesota women's empowerment event is coming to Sartell next month. The third annual Strong(her) event is being held at The Water's Church from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. April 9th. Organizer Dayna Deters the goal of the event is to overcome the challenges life has thrown...
SARTELL, MN
MIX 94.9

What’s the Deal With the Egg Shortage in St. Cloud?

Talk about a bad shortage to have right before Easter. Last week I saw a friend post on Facebook that they went to a local grocery store and couldn't find eggs. Another friend commented and said they had the same thing in their area. That was the last I saw anything on the topic across social media, so I didn't think anything of it.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Last Week For “Lift Up The Ladies” Event in Downtown St. Cloud

For the whole month of March, every Thursday has become a special day this year, with the "Lift Up The Ladies" event happening in downtown St. Cloud at Jules' Bistro. The event has been gathering bras for Anna Marie's Alliance, a nonprofit organization that helps victims of domestic violence here in central Minnesota. Quite often these victims need some of what we consider the most basic items that make us all feel comfortable, and undergarments are some of those things that many women don't have. Together as a community, we've been gathering bras for these women through this event, and the goal is to gather 600 bras minimum, but the more we gather, the better.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
MIX 94.9

Winter Parking Restrictions Expiring

ST. CLOUD -- Despite the chance for snow and mixed precipitation yet this spring, Mother Nature can't stop winter parking restrictions from being lifted in the St. Cloud area. Thursday is the last day of seasonal parking regulations in the six-city St. Cloud metro area. The parking restrictions are in...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
MIX 94.9

Lake Mille Lacs to Again Have One Walleye Bag Limit

GARRISON -- The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources has set the walleye regulations for Lake Mille Lacs during the upcoming open water fishing season. Anglers will again be able to keep one walleye between 21-23 inches or one over 28 inches from the opener through the end of May. Walleye...
MINNESOTA STATE
MIX 94.9

Minnesota Woman’s SpaghettiO Pie Video Goes Viral

Have you ever heard of, or tasted, SpaghettiOs Pie? Neither have I, but I do love SpaghettiOs (especially cold, right out of the can). And yes, I'm an eight-year-old in an adult body. As we're discussing this morning on the 98.1 Facebook page, Minnesotans are famous for eating all kinds...
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
The Independent

Woman ‘asked to cover up due to inappropriate top’ at Disney World

A woman says she was forced to accept a free T-shirt while visiting Disney World Florida because her outfit was deemed inappropriate.Alyssa Schueller, from Ohio, posted about the ordeal on TikTok, receiving almost 4 million views. In the video, she is seen wearing a cropped bodysuit that exposed part of her midriff as she is escorted to a merchandise store by a Disney worker.“Getting escorted to a free shirt because mine isn’t appropriate,” she wrote in the caption. The Disney worker then writes her a voucher, before giving Schueller a free yellow T-shirt.As per Disney’s dress code, “clothing which,...
LIFESTYLE
MIX 94.9

MIX 94.9

St. Cloud, MN
4K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy