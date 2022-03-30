ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Paco's Tacos

By Raphael Brion
The Infatuation
The Infatuation
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Paco’s Tacos on East 51st Street makes perfectly good breakfast and lunch tacos, and perhaps most importantly, they do it quickly. The tacos,...

Eater

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries Are Disgusting, and I Love Them

It has been, you might say, a week. After lots of meetings and a constant swirl of anxiety only explicable by the current state of chaos in the world, I somehow ended up taking an hours-long stress nap yesterday afternoon that stretched much later into the evening than I expected. When I woke up at 11 p.m., ravenous and cranky, the only thing that could improve my miserable attitude was a trip through the Taco Bell drive-thru.
WALA-TV FOX10

Recipe: Lucy Greer’s Taco Pasta

Add a delicious twist to your next taco night! The whole family will love this recipe from Lucy Greer with Greer’s Markets. Heat a large pot over medium high heat. Add ground Chuck, red onion, and bell peppers. Add kosher salt, chili powder, black pepper, cumin, oregano, and garlic powder. Cook for 10 minutes until meat is cooked through.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Infatuation

The Bagelers Coffeehouse

As the name suggests, the Bageler’s Coffeehouse is a one-stop shop for all your bagel and coffee needs. Open daily until 3pm, this Lincoln Park spot is great for grabbing breakfast or lunch to go, or for dining in while getting some work done. Their kettle-boiled bagels have a firm crust with a soft, doughy interior, come in classic varieties like everything or cinnamon raisin, and are perfect vessels for one of their housemade cream cheeses, like the giardiniera. If you’re in the market for a sandwich (especially when you need a break from the same sad bologna you've been having for the past two weeks), try The Butcher: an Italian meat triple-threat of salami, mortadella, and hot coppa with muenster, lettuce, onion, tomato, and garlic mayo.
The Infatuation

Casola's Pizzeria and Sub Shop

Come to Casola’s while sober, alert, and/or perfectly healthy, and you’re going to wonder why this place has been in business so long. However, when your stomach is ronkly, your mouth is sore, and chewy artisanal crusts feel like nails going down your throat, Casola’s is perfect. That’s probably why it’s so popular with the late-night crowd. The crust is soft and doughy, the very subtle, non-acidic sauce is painted on in a thin layer, and the mild cheese just makes you feel good on a quasi-spiritual level. The other items on the menu are just as soothing, like Casola’s take on a chicken parm sub, which is more of a chicken philly with that same mild tomato sauce and feels as gentle as eating a bowl of Kraft mac n’ cheese. The ravioli tastes as if someone who really loves you cooked you homemade Chef Boyardee and smothered it in melted mozzarella. If you’re tired of those fancy $35 plates of Italian food, this is the antidote.
The Infatuation

Bar Goa

Bar Goa is a clubby cocktail bar in River North from the folks behind Rooh. The food is Indian with Portuguese influences, and includes dishes like chicken cafreal stew, a very tasty pork vindaloo “poi-wich,” and prawn and chorizo fried rice. They also have a fun cocktail menu that includes drinks like the “sunburn,” which has whiskey, China-China amer, hibiscus grenadine, and emulsified egg white. Come here for drinks and a snack before going out in the neighborhood, or if you're in the mood for a club-lite kind of night.
The Infatuation

Akiko's Restaurant

Akiko’s has successfully balanced casual-trendy with upscale, and that’s exactly why the lavish $250 omakase experience is always high on our list. The industrial-style space near Union Square has exposed brick and pipes, sleek track lighting, Aesop products and gorgeous flower arrangements. And when you settle into the sushi bar (the best seat in the house), groove to jazz while picking out top-shelf sake, and enjoying a parade of caviar-topped shokupan, savory egg custard, and nigiri finished with things like bamboo charcoal sea salt and pickled cherry blossoms. For a power move, head here at lunch for the 11-course set ($120).
The Infatuation

Birdie G’s

Holidays are triggering for a lot of people. You’re surrounded by distant relatives, answering the same invasive questions as last year, and debating how soon is too soon to start drinking in your childhood bedroom. But for all the social anxiety and awkward conversations that occur, a holiday can always be saved by one thing - a great meal. Dishes you only see once a year, spread across a giant table... it’s not just about eating good food, it’s about embracing a sentimentality that sets this meal apart from all the others throughout the year.
The Infatuation

Kato

We’re a little confused by Kato. When the Taiwanese tasting menu restaurant announced that they were heading East in 2022, we were ecstatic. Supposedly, a bigger space meant more room to flex their skills—i.e. creating succinct, reasonably priced prix-fixe menus for people who hate prix-fixe menus. But with their move to The Row, an outdoor mall in Downtown LA that still looks and feels like the American Apparel factory it used to be, something was lost in translation. Don’t get us wrong, the food is generally fantastic—we had a sea urchin donut layered with iberico ham that became our favorite bite of the year thus far—but the space is cold and businesslike, and the meal lasted over four hours and cost $195 per person. Is it still a casual tasting menu place, designed for people who usually despise the format’s pomp and pretense? No. We’re not quite sure what it is now. We’ll be checking back in soon.
The Infatuation

Taqueria El Tapatio

If the idea of having a slice of American cheese wrapped around your taco is incalculably repulsive, we’ve got news for you - Taqueria El Tapatio does it and it’s great. Are these the best tacos in the universe? Of course not. But for $2 a piece, this old-school, order-at-the-window spot on the south side of Glendale is one of our favorite taco standbys in the area.
Elite Daily

Taco Bell's Cinnabon Delights Coffee Is The Sweetest Way To Start Your Mornings

Taco Bell may be your go-to place to grab a burrito, but now you can also pair your favorite bites with a cinnamon-inspired brew. Yep, you heard that right — Taco Bell’s Cinnabon Delights Coffee has officially returned, which means you can once again enjoy the fast food chain’s iconic treat in liquid form. If you’re ready to start your day with the cinnamon-y sip, the sweet cup of joe is available for a limited time across the country.
The Infatuation

Apt 9F

Located in Wilton Manors, Apt 9F is a cozy queer-owned lounge serving classic cocktails along with some small bites. They make a mighty fine vieux carré and sazerac, but we really love their paper tiger cocktail made with gin and Becherovka, a Czech bitter liqueur. It tastes like a gimlet made for a cigar daddy, which you may get to meet at the bar if you don’t get serenaded by an impromptu rendition of Let It Go. The food menu is pretty simple, but the dishes are all thoughtfully made and intended to comfort you like a hug…or at least compliment the adult beverages. If you are trying to eat, be sure to pair the turkey meatballs with the baked goat cheese. The meatballs are tender, rich, and swimming in a puddle of nutty salsa verde. The goat cheese is smothered in a homemade apricot and peppadew jam that’s tart, mildly sweet, and has just the right amount of kick. Add a little bit of both to a slice of the accompanying crusty bread and enjoy a little taste of heaven.
Richmond.com

Texas-based taco restaurant, Torchy's, opening 2 Richmond-area locations

Torchy’s Tacos — a Tex-Mex inspired bar and restaurant — has found two new homes in the Richmond area, according to a company spokesperson. Now in 11 states, Torchy’s is planning to open in the Carytown Exchange shopping center in Richmond in late fall and add another location at 11120 W. Broad St. in Short Pump next winter.
The Infatuation

All Day

One of Miami’s most peaceful little cafes happens to be around the corner from E11even, and the coffee is good enough to help you forget about that one time you spent $400 there on a bottle of $40 vodka. Come here for a fantastic breakfast sandwich, great cup of coffee, or get all of the above to-go from their ventanita. You can go with a simple but perfect pour over or opt for more adventurous things like a rosemary cold brew with lime juice. They do breakfast and lunch as well. The Runny & Everything sandwich is one of the best bacon, egg, and cheese sandwiches we’ve found in Miami—thanks mostly to the everything brioche bun. This place also has free WiFi and is usually chill enough during the week to get some work done. Expect a crowd on the weekends though.
Mashed

Taco Bell's Fan-Favorite Cinnabon Delights Coffee Is Coming Back

Taco Bell is known as a late-night destination. If it was a love interest, it would probably be the person you text at 2 a.m. out of desperation. But sometimes after-midnight delight is not enough. Taco Bell wants to make the relationship more serious and stick around for breakfast, too. It sent the equivalent of the dreaded "What are we?" text in 2014 with a nationwide breakfast rollout, which included the iconic Waffle Taco, A.M. Crunchwrap, and, of course, Cinnabon Delights (via Taco Bell's website).
The Infatuation

Kusakabe

The upscale omakase spot in the Financial District has been holding it down since 2014—so expect an orderly and tightly-run operation. During the 18-course meal ($185), staff will drop off pristine nigiri, shabu shabu with slices of toro, and braised black cod swimming in a green tea in front of you like clockwork. By the time the final course comes around (a flaky unagi nigiri), you’ll be so full you might have to be rolled out. But a meal at this omakase institution is always an excellent option for a solo date or once-every-few-years type of meal. Request a seat at the bar.
The Infatuation

Hungry Bear Sub Shop

Be prepared to be converted to Hungry Bear no matter where your sandwich loyalties currently lie. There are few sub shops in Miami that overstuff a hoagie roll the way they do it here. It’s seriously a feat of engineering to see how much meat (or veg) gets stuffed into each sub. There’s not a single sandwich we recommend here because the whole point of hungry bear is customization and the hedonistic possibilities of your own hungry imagination. You can start with one of their own unique creations, like the oriental chicken, which features shaved chicken, a sweet/spicy sauce, and crunchy noodles. You can then add cheeses, condiments, vegetables, and sauces to make it your own beautiful little monster. And nobody here will judge you for it.
The Infatuation

Oriel

You sit on the couch at 11pm. “I’ll just watch one episode before bed,” you think. Next thing you know, it’s 2am, you’ve watched six episodes of Seinfeld that you’ve already seen at least three times, and work tomorrow is going to involve a lot of staring blankly at your laptop while you tell yourself you’ll stop staying up so late. But you’ll probably end up in exactly the same situation again next week. Which is how a night at Oriel goes too.
