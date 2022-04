FOXBORO (CBS) — The New England Patriots had a pretty good draft in 2021, with Bill Belichick and company hitting big on three of their top four selections. Team owner Robert Kraft has said in no uncertain terms that such a trend must continue for the Patriots to regain their former glory. The Patriots had a pretty lengthy rough patch when it came to the NFL Draft, with a lot more early round misses (including N’Keal Harry, Cyrus Jones and Duke Dawson) than hits from 2015-2020. The impact of their inability to build through the draft during that five-year stretch was...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO