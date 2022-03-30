Otsego looking to fill positions

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that he will introduce legislation to establish a Police Accountability Board (PAB), a civilian panel charged with working with law enforcement and county officials to make recommendations to improve policing. The Board is required by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. “We are continually working to improve accountability across our government, …
