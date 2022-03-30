ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Otsego, MI

Otsego looking to fill positions

By Editorial Staff
wilcoxnewspapers.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Otsego is accepting letters of interest from individuals who would like to be considered for one of the two open seats on the City Commission. Both terms end in November, at which time the new members of the commission...

wilcoxnewspapers.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times Leader

Two Luzerne County election bureau positions filled

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Luzerne County has a new deputy election director and elections operator, county Acting Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Wednesday. Sarah Knoell is filling the deputy election director position vacated when Eryn Harvey resigned in February to pursue other opportunities. A graduate of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
WITN

Pitt County Social Services looks to fill 47 job positions

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - March is National Social Work Month and the Pitt County Department of Social Services is honoring its staff and looking to add more workers. The county currently employs 115 professional social workers and supervisors and is hoping to fill 47 open positions. In the last year,...
PITT COUNTY, NC
Central Illinois Proud

Now Hiring: Multiple local sheriff’s offices look to fill positions

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WMBD) — Local counties are offering extra incentives as they work to fill vacancies and combat the labor shortage in their sheriffs’ departments. Captain Chris Watkins with the Peoria County Sheriff’s office said the vacant positions have been open for a while due to retirements and career changes.
PEORIA COUNTY, IL
thecentersquare.com

Michigan parents demand resignation of school board and administrators

(The Center Square) – A group of parents in Rochester, Mich., are demanding a dramatic change in school leadership. Parents expressed their anger at Rochester Community Public Schools administrators and school board members during a Monday meeting. Parents are demanding the school board fire Superintendent Robert Shaner, then tender their resignations.
ROCHESTER, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Otsego, MI
Government
City
Otsego, MI
Local
Michigan Government
WLNS

Lt. Governor Gilchrist to announce $365M in grants

On Tuesday, March 22,  in Detroit, Lieutenant Governor Garlin Gilchrist II will put the second round of Child Care Stabilization Grants into action and discuss the administration’s commitment to making child care more affordable for families.
DETROIT, MI
Lima News

Ohio legislature passes limits on OT pay

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Legislation to exempt employers from paying overtime to workers for commuting and checking messages off-hours is headed to Gov. Mike DeWine after clearing a final Ohio Senate vote Wednesday. Senate Bill 47 passed a Senate concurrence vote by a party-line 25-8 vote, with Republicans voting in favor and...
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The City Commission#Otsego City Hall
KFOX 14

Doña Ana County planning and zoning commission looks to fill four seats

DONA ANA COUNTY, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — Doña Ana County is seeking residents to serve on the planning and zoning commission, a seven-member board of volunteers who review land-use and development matters during twice-a-month public hearings. Four seats are open and available on the commission and will be filled...
POLITICS
HometownLife.com

One of the roughest roads in western Wayne County is on verge of total makeover

A serial deflater of tires (and checking accounts), a one-mile stretch of Canton Township's Canton Center Road is on the verge of a major makeover. Beginning sometime in early April, the township will spend approximately $6 million to completely replace Wayne County-owned Canton Center from Ford to Warren roads. The project will be funded by a 20-year road millage approved by township residents in August of 2018.
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
Huron Daily Tribune

Evart board fills elementary principal position

EVART — As districts begin to look towards the next school year, the Evart Public Schools board of education introduced the newest addition to their elementary staff through approving a new principal for the 2022-23 school year at their monthly meeting. Kenneth Ranjel, who has been serving as interim...
EVART, MI
NottinghamMD.com

Olszewski to introduce legislation to create Police Accountability Board

TOWSON, MD—Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski has announced that he will introduce legislation to establish a Police Accountability Board (PAB), a civilian panel charged with working with law enforcement and county officials to make recommendations to improve policing. The Board is required by the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021. “We are continually working to improve accountability across our government, … Continue reading "Olszewski to introduce legislation to create Police Accountability Board" The post Olszewski to introduce legislation to create Police Accountability Board appeared first on Nottingham MD.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy