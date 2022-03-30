The most innovative spine companies in 2022

Landmark trial advances understanding of which HFpEF patients may benefit from atrial shunt therapy. TEWKSBURY, Mass., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Corvia Medical, Inc, a company dedicated to transforming the treatment of heart failure (HF), announced publication of analyses from its global, phase III REDUCE LAP-HF II randomized trial of heart failure patients with preserved (HFpEF) or mildly reduced (HFmrEF) ejection fraction. In a large responder population, representing 50% of study patients, treatment with the Corvia® Atrial Shunt resulted in a 45% reduction in HF events and a 55% greater improvement in quality of life compared to sham control. Additionally, these data offer essential new insights into the role of exercise in accurately predicting patients who may or may not benefit from this novel therapy. The analyses were published online in Circulation1.
