ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Man Accused Of Climbing On Private Jet At Midway Airport

959theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleCharges are pending against a man accused climbing onto the wing of a private jet at...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Fort Worth

Pilot returned plane to the gate to escort a passenger off of the plane because he refused to comply with flight attendants, caught on video attacking airport employee minutes later

Since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic more than two years ago, the airline industry has been one of the industries most hit by the lockdowns and passengers’ inability to travel. As countries started to reopen and people started traveling again, an increasing trend in incidents at airports and planes across the country was recorded.
INDUSTRY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Accidents
County
Cook County, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Cook County, IL
Accidents
The Independent

Boy, 7, dies after ‘medical emergency’ at school as police probe ‘unexplained’ death

A boy has died following a "medical emergency" at a school in Essex.The death of the year 7 pupil at Shoeburyness High School in Caulfield Road in Southend on Monday is being treated as unexplained, Essex Police said.The force said officers were called to the school just before 1.20pm on Monday, following concerns for the welfare of a student."Officers attended Shoeburyness High School, Caulfield Road, and met with paramedics who were dealing with a medical emergency," a police spokesperson said on Monday."Despite their best efforts, and those of the school staff, we are able to confirm a year 7 boy,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Black man stopped by Met Police ‘for wearing coat during warm weather’ stopped again days later

A black man who said he was stopped and searched by police officers in London for wearing a coat in hot weather has again been stopped and searched by officers only days later. Eric Boateng-Taylor, who also goes by Carter Jr, was stopped by police in Croydon on Wednesday and was accused of not dressing appropriately for the climate. Less than a week later, Mr Boateng-Taylor was stopped again by Metropolitan Police officers in South London around 9.45pm on Monday as he and a friend drove home through Thornton Heath after going to Nandos for dinner. “I’m very scared...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Jet2 flight diverted after ‘out of control’ woman slaps fellow passengers

A Jet2 flight from Manchester to Turkey was forced to divert to Vienna on Monday after an “out of control” woman started shouting and reportedly slapped a fellow passenger.Travellers on flight LS895 said the woman had been “kicking off” before the plane had even left Manchester Airport, with some saying she was ranting about noisy babies on the flight.The plane left Manchester shortly after 9am on Monday 21 March for the 4hr 30m flight to Antalya, Turkey, but was forced to divert two hours in, landing in Vienna at 11.38am.A fellow passenger who did not want to be named...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Private Jet#Midway Airport#Police#Hospital#Accident
insideedition.com

13-Year-Old Girl Dies in Boating Accident During Family's Vacation in Aruba

A 13-year-old Massachusetts girl died in a tragic boating accident last week during a family vacation in Aruba, according to published news reports. Cassidy Murray, a seventh-grader at the Buckingham Brown & Nichols School, died on March 23. The unexpected tragedy happened on the last day of the family’s vacation....
MILTON, MA
KFYR-TV

Judge sets $50,000 bond for man accused of Bismarck airport attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A judge has set a $50,000 cash bond for a man who police say attacked an officer at Bismarck Airport. Thirty-four-year-old Christopher Fonseca is charged with assault on a peace officer, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, and carrying a concealed weapon after an incident at the airport Monday.
BISMARCK, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Lake Charles American Press

UPDATE: Beauregard sheriff says fighter jet crashed on private timber property

An Air Force F-16 fighter jet crashed south of DeRidder Wednesday afternoon in a wooded area, according to authorities. Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford said the military aircraft crashed off of Bertrand Road on private timber property, but caused no serious property damage. The pilot of the jet was able...
DERIDDER, LA
CBS San Francisco

San Jose’s Yerba Buena High School Told To Shelter In Place After Shooting Nearby

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A high school in San Jose has been told to shelter in place after a juvenile male was shot near campus Thursday morning. San Jose police said a shooting was reported in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive, near Yerba Buena High School, at 10:43 a.m. According to officers, one male was shot. His injuries were non-life threatening, police said. San Jose shooting investigation (CBS) Police said within minutes of arriving, one suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered. Meanwhile, police are searching for at least one additional suspect in connection with the shooting. A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Officers are at Yerba Buena High, while a perimeter has been set up south of campus. As of 12:50 p.m., the shelter-in-place remained in effect.
SAN JOSE, CA
WTAJ

Police investigating school bus crash in Windber

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Windber Borough Police Department said they’re investigating a crash between a car and a school bus with students on board Thursday evening. Police said approximately 16 students were on the bus when the crash occurred, and there were two people in the passenger car. It took place at Cambria […]
WINDBER, PA
CBS Minnesota

Mpls. Boy, 16, Accused Of Waving Gun Around, Pointing It At 15-Year-Old Girl Before Fatal Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Anoka County prosecutors are seeking to certify a 16-year-old boy as an adult after he allegedly fatally shot a 15-year-old girl while playing with a gun in Columbia Heights. The Minneapolis boy faces second-degree manslaughter by juvenile petition in connection to the fatal shooting last Thursday evening. Court documents reveal that he was allegedly waving the gun around and pointing it at the victim before the fatal shooting occurred. Columbia Heights police officers were dispatched shortly before midnight to an apartment on the 3900 block of Third St. NE on the report that someone was shot. Officers arrived...
COLUMBIA HEIGHTS, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy