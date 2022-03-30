Man Accused Of Climbing On Private Jet At Midway Airport

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – A high school in San Jose has been told to shelter in place after a juvenile male was shot near campus Thursday morning. San Jose police said a shooting was reported in the area of Lucretia Avenue and Taji Drive, near Yerba Buena High School, at 10:43 a.m. According to officers, one male was shot. His injuries were non-life threatening, police said. San Jose shooting investigation (CBS) Police said within minutes of arriving, one suspect was arrested and a firearm was recovered. Meanwhile, police are searching for at least one additional suspect in connection with the shooting. A description of the suspect was not immediately available. Officers are at Yerba Buena High, while a perimeter has been set up south of campus. As of 12:50 p.m., the shelter-in-place remained in effect.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 2 HOURS AGO