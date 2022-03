JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a two-year absence, the Florida and Florida State baseball game in Jacksonville returns to the area on Tuesday night. It’s the first meeting in town between the teams since the 2019 season and a welcome return to 121 Financial Ballpark. The Gators (17-7) have won the final four games in Jacksonville against the Seminoles (16-7).

JACKSONVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO