ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Bill Would Help Crack Down On Smash-And-Grabs

959theriver.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIllinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would help crack down on a rise...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Hogan proposal would crack down on Maryland’s violent crime

(The Center Square) – Addressing violent crime and expanding state law enforcement are key features of Gov. Larry Hogan’s new proposal to combat crime. The governor announced a $45 million package, which will be part of a budget supplement later this year, that would expand the state’s capacity to address crime rates, expand law enforcement initiatives, and […] The post Hogan proposal would crack down on Maryland’s violent crime appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy