Colorado lawmakers prepare to roll out new gun laws after anniversary of King Soopers shooting

By KUNC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLoud calls for gun reform in Colorado immediately followed a gunman killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket last year. Since then, lawmakers have delivered on some of those requests, including a measure to block gun sales to people convicted of violent misdemeanors. But other new laws are still...

Comments / 32

Robert Frost
1d ago

Democrats put all their minds together, thought very hard, and determined if they can only make the law abiding defenseless enough that will render the criminals harmless. Rational people know otherwise.

Don Impson
22h ago

these same Demonocrats when in trouble call for a man with a gun, they will also enforce the Laws they make with guns. Demonocrats want to be the only ones who have Guns because they know they will need them to control those of us who can see through their Lies. Unarmed People are easier to control than People who have guns

Richard Goheen
18h ago

like putting up a chain link fence to hold out mosquitoes and that only makes sense in Boulder ask them they'll tell you so.. and wonder why you don't believe

CBS Denver

‘People Are Dying From It’: Colorado Lawmakers Look To Crack Down On Fentanyl Dealing

DENVER (CBS4)– The deadly drug fentanyl is seeping into almost every corner of Colorado. “A lot of people taking fentanyl and some people who are dying from it have no idea they are using it,” said Boulder District Attorney Michael Dougherty. A small bag of straight Fentanyl (credit: Ty Wright for/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images) He, along with five other panelists, appeared on a one-hour Community Conversation to air on CBS News Colorado, CBS4’s 24-hour streaming service. Keith Hayes, Director of Recovery at 5280 High School said, “I had a 15-year-old lady die as a result of a fentanyl overdose.” Lawmakers are...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Man Who Livestreamed During King Soopers Shooting Faces Charges

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A man who livestreamed the deadly shooting at a King Soopers in Boulder in 2021 now faces charges of obstructing a peace officer. The Boulder Daily Camera reports Dean Schiller, 43, was inside the store when the shooting happened. BOULDER, CO – MARCH 25: Police tape lines the site of a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store on March 25, 2021 in Boulder, Colorado. The Monday shooting left 10 people dead, including one police officer. (Photo by Chet Strange/Getty Images) Court documents state Schiller ignored more than 60 different requests from police officers to leave the scene. RELATED: Boulder Police Honor Officer Talley Killed In King Soopers Shooting Nearly A Year Ago His trial is expected to start in August. In December of 2021, Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said four doctors  determined the suspect in the shooting, Ahwad Al Aliwi Alissa isn’t mentally competent to participate in court proceedings. He requested that Alissa be sent to the state mental hospital for treatment. RELATED: King Soopers Table Mesa Location Will Be Closed On March 22
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

New fentanyl bill would allow Colorado schools to provide fentanyl testing strips

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In a big announcement this week, Governor Jared Polis touted a new bill that is expected to be introduced into the state legislature next week for its plan to harshen penalties for fentanyl distribution in Colorado. The bill would up the penalties though for possessing larger amounts of the drug, The post New fentanyl bill would allow Colorado schools to provide fentanyl testing strips appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
KRDO News Channel 13

New Colorado law strengthens punishment for intimidating witnesses

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A bill just signed into law aims to create harsher punishment for witness intimidation in Colorado -- something that's a lot more common that you might think. "Often times witnesses, while they don't necessarily report the witness intimidation, it happens all of the time," Colorado Springs Attorney Jeremy Loew said. The post New Colorado law strengthens punishment for intimidating witnesses appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fentanyl kills Mitchell High student, dealer arrested

An earlier version of this report noted a student died in her classroom at Mitchell High School. This article has been corrected to reflect that the student was pronounced dead at the hospital. COLORADO SPRINGS — The FBI, in conjunction with the Colorado Springs Police Department, has released new information regarding the arrest of Alexis […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
OutThere Colorado

86-mile stretch of I-70 shut down amid dangerous weather in Colorado

UPDATE: According to a 1:31 PM update, this closure has been extended from the Aurora area to the Kansas border. It is now from MM 292 to MM 449 – 157 miles. As of 4:45 PM, this remains the most recent update on CDOT's CoTrip map. According to a 12:39 PM update on Monday afternoon, a large portion of I-70 has been closed in eastern Colorado due to hazardous conditions. The Colorado Department of Transportation says that there's currently no estimated time of reopening, with...
COLORADO STATE
