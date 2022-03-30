ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mankato, MN

Mankato Area Foundation Launches New Nonprofit Directory

By Ashley Hanley
 2 days ago

The Mankato Area Foundation (MAF) is happy to announce the launch of its new Nonprofit Directory. This directory will serve as a resource for donors and grantmakers by providing all-encompassing and easily searchable information about the nonprofit organizations in...

NewsWest 9

Midland Shared Spaces launches WTX Nonprofits

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Shared Spaces celebrated the launch of its new digital nonprofit hub on Monday. WTXNonprofits.org is designed to help individuals across 20 counties connect with local nonprofits. Information about missions and services, events, volunteer opportunities and more will be easily accessible on the new website. The...
MIDLAND, TX
Odessa American

WTX Nonprofits launches website

MIDLAND On Monday afternoon, Midland Shared Spaces hosted a kickoff party to unveil WTX Nonprofits. The kickoff party took place at Second Story Coworking located at 223 W. Wall St., Suite 200. According to the WTX Nonprofits website, it’s a project designed to connect individuals with nonprofits through outreach efforts...
MIDLAND, TX
WEKU

MacKenzie Scott makes a record $275 million donation to Planned Parenthood

Billionaire philanthropist and novelist MacKenzie Scott has donated $275 million to the reproductive health care nonprofit Planned Parenthood — the largest-ever gift made to the organization. In an announcement Wednesday in a Medium post, Scott detailed her latest donations to 465 organizations and institutions, including Habitat for Humanity, Boys...
CHARITIES
Kait 8

Jackson County nonprofit look toward new expansion

TUCKERMAN, Ark. (KAIT) - Every Child is Ours is a Tuckerman organization that has seen major growth recently, and with that, leaders are looking toward adding to their building. Thanks to a grant from the federal government, the organization will be almost doubling the size of its building in what...
JACKSON COUNTY, AR
WISH-TV

United Health Foundation invests in healthcare nonprofit

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) – The United Health Foundation has awarded a $2 million, three-year grant to Indianapolis-based nonprofit healthcare provider HealthNet Inc. The foundation says the funding will expand access to primary and behavioral healthcare in Morgan and Monroe counties, as well as high-poverty areas in Indy. HealthNet...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Lootpress

Beckley Area Foundation awards BAC with Designated Distributions

BECKLEY, W.Va. (LOOTPRESS) – The Beckley Area Foundation (BAF) recently highlighted the Beckley Art Center, awarding nearly $3,000 to the BAC and its programming. Since 1986, the BAF has been helping local charities and businesses create new stories with its Designated Distributions Spotlight. These donations are established by a specific donor to benefit a specific charity or program. This year alone, the foundation has distributed more than $300,000 to 62 organizations in the area through 118 different designated funds. In total, more than $6 million has been donated.
BECKLEY, WV
nonprofitquarterly.org

In Perpetuity: Reclaiming Black Land and the Future of Food Systems

The following is a transcript of the video above, from our webinar on “Remaking the Economy: Organizing for Black Food Sovereignty.” View the full webinar here. I’m standing on the work of so many others. So from what I’ve gathered, from what I’ve read, from what’s been written, the Black food sovereignty movement has always been about the preservation of the Black community. Co-ops have been about survival. And currently, some leading priorities are about regaining the stewardship of the millions of acres of land that was stolen. So, taking that land off the speculative market to be stewarded by Black people in perpetuity, forever. Also, a priority is capturing all that history and unwritten wisdom from our elders. There are some intergenerational exchanges, while simultaneously encouraging some new and emerging farmers to pick up the torch.
AGRICULTURE
