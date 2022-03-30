ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Visiting judge grants motion to remove El Paso District Judge from murder re-trial

By David Gonzalez
KVIA
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEL PASO, Texas – A visiting judge has granted the State's motion to remove Judge Marcos Lizarraga...

kvia.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Judge Denies Motion To Move Trial For Robert Bowers, Accused Tree Of Life Shooter

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A federal judge denied the request to change the venue of the trial for the man accused of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life in 2018. The judge denied the defense attorneys for Robert Bowers nearly 3,900-page change of venue motion. His defense team alleged that media coverage of the attack and other community rallies would make it impossible for Bowers to get a fair trial. A seven-page opinion from U.S. District Judge Robert Colville denied the request saying that it has been more than three years since the attack and media attention has lessened. Bowers’ defense attorneys also alleged that said media attention would make it impossible to impanel an impartial jury. “Given this large, diverse pool of potential jurors, the suggestion that 12 impartial individuals could not be impaneled is hard to sustain,” the judge responded. This was in reference to there being more than 2.1 million people for the jury to pull from in the case. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
El Paso, TX
Crime & Safety
KRQE News 13

Friend remembers Clovis murder victim

CLOVIS, N.M. (KRQE) –  Friends and family are remembering Kelsey Cash, a Clovis woman who police say was shot to death by her on-and-off-again boyfriend. “She deserved a lot more,” said Ashlie Griego, Cash’s best friend who met when they were just 5-years-old. “We used to ride bikes to each other’s houses, share clothes and meet […]
CLOVIS, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Visiting Judge#State#Kvia#Borderland Crimes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man accused of stealing thousands from former employer

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A former IT worker is facing charges for stealing thousands from his former employer. Investigators say 37-year-old Alexander Sutton worked for House of Sanjevani, a holistic wellness center on Paseo near Ventura. In July of 2020, the owner of the business noticed a dramatic drop in sales. The FBI turned their sights to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD search for suspect in homicide at illegal street racing event

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A warrant is out for the arrest of a man accused of murder while illegally street racing. Police say 25-year-old Jose Alfredo Cueva is accused of shooting and killing Daniel Garcia at Aerospace Parkway just south of Double Eagle Airport on Aug. 8. Witnesses tell police after Garcia’s race, a man challenged Garcia […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

Comments / 0

Community Policy