It’ll be comfortably cool for the morning commute with temperatures around 50° to start. Partly cloudy skies and breezy south winds bring us to near 80° for a high this afternoon, before storms arrive with a cold front this evening. Storms will start firing up along I-35 around 7pm, tracking east as we progress through the evening. If you live west of I-35, your chances for seeing any activity are very low.

