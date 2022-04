Jake Paul has told Mike Tyson to “have some fun” by agreeing to fight the YouTuber, who is prepared to bulk up to take on the heavyweight great.Paul has been angling for a chance to take on Tyson, a former undisputed heavyweight world champion, as he seeks the next step in a boxing career that has thus far of five wins over internet personalities, former basketball players and mixed martial artists.Tyson has so far been reluctant to accept the offer of a bout, suggesting it would take a significant fee to convince him to come out of retirement.The 55-year-old fought...

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO