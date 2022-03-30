DPS Investigating Deadly Primera Auto-Pedestrian Accident

Two people are reportedly dead following a pursuit with DPS on IH-35 in Webb County, DPS announced Saturday. In the incident in question, a pursuit began at approximately 2 p.m. on IH-35 with a GMC SUV, according to the report. "During the pursuit the vehicle lost control and rolled over several times," the report states. "The driver and a passenger were pronounced deceased." There were reportedly four additional passengers in the car during the incident. They were transported to a local hospital due to injuries sustained. The incident occurred at the 38-mile marker. It is currently being investigated as a human smuggling attempt. Confimation with the United States Border Patrol is pending.

