ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harlingen, TX

DPS Investigating Deadly Primera Auto-Pedestrian Accident

By jsalinas
kurv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Harlingen man was killed after being struck by a car in Primera Tuesday night....

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRGV

DPS investigating fatal one-vehicle crash

An 18-year-old Edinburg man died Friday following a single-vehicle crash east of Edinburg, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. Preliminary investigation revealed that an off-road vehicle was traveling eastbound on Mile 17 N. Road at an “unsafe” speed around 3:53 a.m. when it drove into a ditch, according to a news release from DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo.
EDINBURG, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Harlingen, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Harlingen, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
WYTV.com

Ruling made in Sharon garbage truck accident that hurt pedestrian

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The driver of a garbage truck will not face criminal charges for an accident with a pedestrian that occurred on January 10. According to a release by the office of the Mercer County District Attorney, the Sharon Police Department and District Attorney completed their evaluation of medical records and video evidence.
SHARON, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dps#Primera
Henry County Daily Herald

A 13-year-old was behind the wheel in Texas crash that killed 9 people and left two University of the Southwest golfers critically injured

A 13-year-old boy drove the pickup truck involved in a fiery head-on collision in Texas that killed nine people, including six University of the Southwest golfers and their coach, a National Transportation Safety Board official said Thursday. The 13-year-old died in the wreck, along with an adult who was riding with him in the pickup.
TEXAS STATE
UPI News

9 dead, 2 injured in University of Southwest golf team crash

March 16 (UPI) -- A University of Southwest college van carrying its men's and women's golf teams collided head-on with a pickup truck in West Texas, killing nine people and injuring two, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Wednesday. The casualties included six students and their coach, as well...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Chevrolet
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRGV

DPS identifies victim in deadly Willacy County rollover crash

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) identified the driver who died in a rollover crash this weekend. According to DPS spokeswoman Sgt. Maria Montalvo, the crash happened at approximately 4:42 p.m. on Saturday on Lopez Road in Willacy County. A preliminary investigation revealed that the driver of a white...
WILLACY COUNTY, TX
Laredo Morning Times

DPS: Two dead following vehicle chase

Two people are reportedly dead following a pursuit with DPS on IH-35 in Webb County, DPS announced Saturday. In the incident in question, a pursuit began at approximately 2 p.m. on IH-35 with a GMC SUV, according to the report. "During the pursuit the vehicle lost control and rolled over several times," the report states. "The driver and a passenger were pronounced deceased." There were reportedly four additional passengers in the car during the incident. They were transported to a local hospital due to injuries sustained. The incident occurred at the 38-mile marker. It is currently being investigated as a human smuggling attempt. Confimation with the United States Border Patrol is pending.
WEBB COUNTY, TX
News Channel Nebraska

GI woman killed in pedestrian-vehicle accident

GRAND ISLAND, Neb.-- A central Nebraska woman has died after being hit by a car over the weekend. Grand Island Police say it happened Sunday afternoon when a car driving on 4th Street stopped at the stoplight. Police say the car had driven over the crosswalk line. They say the...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
CBS19

Pedestrian dead after vehicle strikes her in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES, Texas — A pedestrian who was walking on a road early Sunday morning was killed after a truck struck her in Nacogdoches. Katina Menefee, 49, of Nacogdoches, was walking northbound in the northbound lane in the 2800 block of Woden Road. A white Chevy truck that was also traveling northbound struck her, according to Nacogdoches police.
NACOGDOCHES, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy