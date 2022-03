Kandi Burruss has had the longest run on RHOA. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” Kandi Burruss may not be considered an OG. However, she is the veteran who has had the longest run on the show. This is due to many factors. One of them is that Kandi has no issue opening up about the different parts of her life. Fans have watched her love story with Todd Tucker play out on the show. They probably recall vividly how Mama Joyce had a lot of concerns about the romance early on. In fact, she accused Kandi’s friend Carmon Cambrice of messing around with Todd behind Kandi’s back. Mama Joyce got so worked up about it that she threw a shoe at Carmon. This was a very controversial moment. And NeNe Leakes expressed her disapproval which led to her and Kandi clashing at the reunion.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 11 DAYS AGO