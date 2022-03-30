ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mclean, VA

Mike Saliter Joins Steampunk as Strategy SVP

By Angeline Leishman
ExecutiveBiz
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMike Saliter, a two-decade enterprise sales and services veteran, has been named senior vice president of strategy at McLean, Virginia-based information technology services provider Steampunk....

blog.executivebiz.com

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

Breaking: Fred Smith named FedEx executive chairman

FedEx Corp. said late Monday that Frederick W. Smith, the company’s founder, chairman and CEO, will become executive chairman, effective June 1. Raj Subramaniam, FedEx’s president and chief operating officer, will become CEO on that date. The COO position will not be filled once Subramaniam relinquishes it on...
BUSINESS
Reuters

FedEx names Raj Subramaniam as CEO, replacing founder Fred Smith

March 28 (Reuters) - U.S. package delivery company FedEx Corp (FDX.N) on Monday named Raj Subramaniam as its new chief executive officer effective June 1, succeeding Fred Smith, who founded the company in 1973. Smith will transition to the role of executive chairman, overseeing sustainability, innovation, public policy and other...
BUSINESS
pymnts

Edge Cloud Network Firm Fastly Acquires Fanout

Edge cloud network provider Fastly has acquired push platform Fanout for an undisclosed sum, the company announced on its website Wednesday (March 30). Fanout’s platform makes it easy to build and scale real-time and streaming APIs such as live chat support, gaming, video stream and eCommerce, Fastly said in its announcement.
BUSINESS
WWD

Rosenthal & Rosenthal Promotes One of Its Own

Click here to read the full article. Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. has promoted Cassie Rosenthal to chief marketing officer, becoming the first woman in the company’s 84-year history to join the C-suite.  Rosenthal, while adding the cmo title, continues as executive vice president managing business development strategy and marketing efforts. Since joining her family’s business in 2012, she has led the efforts to elevate the firm’s branding by transforming its website, content and messaging, advertising, social media, and public relations. She has also worked to diversify the firm’s target client-base, and most recently was instrumental in developing and launching Pipeline, the...
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean, VA
Business
City
Mclean, VA
Local
Virginia Business
TechCrunch

Alphabet just spun out out its quantum tech group, launching it as an independent company

Consider that earlier this month, one of the few “pure play” quantum tech companies in the world, Rigetti Computing, went public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company or SPAC. It only narrowly missed becoming the first publicly traded company to expressly focus on commercializing quantum tech when another outfit, IonQ, went public through a SPAC merger in October. Meanwhile, another rival in the space, D-Wave, says it is also now planning to go public via SPAC.
BUSINESS
MIT Technology Review

5G will change how we think about communication￼

Every decade or so, we achieve a new generation of communication technology. Many of us remember 2G phones and about 10 years later 3G, then 4G. Now, we are watching the rollout of 5G, which is going to usher in a paradigm shift in the way we use and think about communication technology at both the consumer and enterprise levels.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Svp#Mike Will#Business Opportunities#Splunk#Cognos#Accenture
freightwaves.com

Descartes combines warehouse, shipping solutions into integrated e-commerce offering

Global logistics technology company Descartes has integrated its parcel and less-than-truckload solutions into its warehouse management systems to give customers a more seamless experience. The company announced last week that ShipRush, its multi-carrier parcel and LTL shipping solution, is now connected with its Descartes Peoplevox and Descartes pixi warehouse management...
INDUSTRY
bloomberglaw.com

Paul Weiss, Orrick Lead Mnuchin Firm’s Cybersecurity Startup Buy

Paul Weiss advised Liberty Strategic Capital, former U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin’s private equity firm, on its agreement to pay around $525 million for a majority stake in enterprise mobile security company Zimperium. Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe advised Dallas-based Zimperium on the transaction, expected to close in the second...
BUSINESS
Supply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Transformation Key to Overcoming Post-Pandemic Challenges

Driven by the challenges manufacturers face in the wake of the pandemic—including supply chain disruptions, staffing shortages and growing consumer demands—the trend toward digital, sustainable solutions reflects the industry’s growing need for end-to-end, disruption-proof processes, according to a newly released Tacton survey. "Successful manufacturers are rising to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
IBM
pymnts

Mastercard Taps Goldman Sachs Vet Chad Wallace for B2B Post

Mastercard has named Chad Wallace as its executive vice president of B2B Solutions, the company announced in a news release Thursday (March 31). According to Mastercard, Wallace will oversee the company’s commercial product offering, including its corporate travel and expense (T&E) management products, purchasing and virtual cards B2B payments and fleet cards. In addition, Wallace will focus on “enabling the digital transformation of corporate payments across accounts payable, procurement and treasury,” the company said.
BUSINESS
pymnts.com

Digital-First Banking

Banks Turn to Tech to Keep the Human Touch in SMB Digital Banking. Small to mid-sized businesses (SMBs) want cutting-edge digital banking services to help them attract — and interact — with global customers, yet still with personalized financial offers that cater to their business. In the Digital-First Banking Tracker, a PYMNTS and NCR collaboration, Canvas Credit Union’s Frank Robinson explains why offering hybrid approaches such as Interactive Teller Machines removes complexity and allows SMBs to focus on what they do best.
SMALL BUSINESS
Benzinga

Visa To Bolster NFT Adoption With New 'Creator Program'

The "Visa Creator Program" is looking to help a selected group of entrepreneurs. "NFTs have the potential to become a powerful accelerator for the creator economy," said Cuy Sheffield, Visa's head of crypto. Payment behemoth Visa Inc. V launched a new product strategy and mentorship program for entrepreneurs working in...
BUSINESS
freightwaves.com

ESW taps into UPS network to smooth cross-border e-commerce shipping

The e-commerce world is getting smaller, and millennials are increasingly driving the trend. To address this, direct-to-consumer (DTC) e-commerce platform ESW announced an agreement with UPS that will speed up shipments of international e-commerce orders for its customers. ESW provides enterprise commerce solutions for brands, including compliance, data security, fraud...
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy