Mike Saliter Joins Steampunk as Strategy SVP

Click here to read the full article. Rosenthal & Rosenthal Inc. has promoted Cassie Rosenthal to chief marketing officer, becoming the first woman in the company’s 84-year history to join the C-suite. Rosenthal, while adding the cmo title, continues as executive vice president managing business development strategy and marketing efforts. Since joining her family’s business in 2012, she has led the efforts to elevate the firm’s branding by transforming its website, content and messaging, advertising, social media, and public relations. She has also worked to diversify the firm’s target client-base, and most recently was instrumental in developing and launching Pipeline, the...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO