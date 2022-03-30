ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Crubel Honorable Mention WBCA All State

guttenbergpress.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBraden Crubel of River Ridge releases...

guttenbergpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
Times-Republican

Bobcats named Academic All-Americans

Four members of the Marshalltown High School boys’ swimming team have been selected as 2022 Academic All-Americans by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. Bobcat senior swimmers Marcus Barker, Stephen Blom, Marco Herrera and Aaron Seberger were among the 2 percent of boys swimmers, divers or water polo players across the country who were recognized with this award. Varsity-level swimmers must have a cumulative seven-semester grade-point average of 3.75 on a 4-point scale.
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
WDTV

Local athletes named to Class AAA girls all-state teams

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Twenty-one girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below. FIRST TEAM:. Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd. Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior. Olivia Toland,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Honorable Mention#River Ridge#At The River#Crubel
Lebanon-Express

Prep roundup: Rueck, Spartans win opening Mid-Willamette boys golf match

Cole Rueck posted a 1-under-par 71 and three teammates recorded personal-best scores Monday to help Corvallis High win the opening match of Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf play at Cross Creek Golf Course near Dallas. The Spartans shot a 327 in the 18-hole tournament, 34 better than runner-up Lebanon (361). Crescent...
CORVALLIS, OR
Chronicle

Onalaska’s Taylor, Adna’s Wellander Each Win Two at Adna Meet

Onalaska’s Kole Taylor won two boys events and Adna’s Faith Wellander swept the girls hurdles on Wednesday at a five-team track meet in Adna. Taylor won the 100 meters (11.56 seconds) and the 200 (23.85). Also on the boys side, Adna freshman Cohen Hartley won the 400 (58.81), while teammate Kolton Moon won the 110 hurdles (18.50). Hartley, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Tyler Price and Tristan Ridley teamed up to win the 4x400 relay. Trenton Carper added a win for Adna in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches.)
ONALASKA, WA
GazetteXtra

Pitching provides the key for Parker softball

JANESVILLE The circle is the generally the secret to a successful high school softball season. A dominant pitcher makes a team dangerous—especially during the postseason. Janesville Parker’s one-two punch of Hannah Bolly and Nariyah Lot aren’t at the dominant level yet, but they’re both good enough in the circle to make things difficult for opponents...
JANESVILLE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
The Flint Journal

Meet the 2021-22 All-GAC Blue girls basketball team

FLINT – League champion Morrice put six players on the All-Genesee Eight Conference Blue girls basketball team selected by coaches. The Orioles won the GAC Blue with a 5-0 record. Here is the All-GAC Blue team. First team. Aubrey Rogers, Morrice, sophomore. Abi Beem, Morrice, senior. Makenzie Doerner, Morrice,...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy