Crubel Honorable Mention WBCA All State

Four members of the Marshalltown High School boys’ swimming team have been selected as 2022 Academic All-Americans by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. Bobcat senior swimmers Marcus Barker, Stephen Blom, Marco Herrera and Aaron Seberger were among the 2 percent of boys swimmers, divers or water polo players across the country who were recognized with this award. Varsity-level swimmers must have a cumulative seven-semester grade-point average of 3.75 on a 4-point scale.
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Twenty-one girls’ basketball players were named to 2022 Class AAA all-state teams Tuesday after the conclusion of the 2021-2022 season. First and second teams, as well as honorable mentions, are found below. FIRST TEAM:. Avery Childers, Robert C. Byrd. Meredith Maier, Fairmont Senior. Olivia Toland,...
A number of Pentucket Regional High School athletes scored successes in the recent New Balance Indoor Nationals at The Armory in Manhattan, New York, against other top athletes from across the country. The 4×200-meter relay team, with Sydney Trout, Reese Gallant, Sage Smith and Emily Rubio, finished in 16th place...
AUBURN — Suni Lee's NCAA regional vault led to a brief injury scare Thursday, but the Auburn freshman gymnast returned from the locker room and scored high on her last two events.
The initial reaction? "It hurts. Don't land like that," Auburn coach Jeff Graba said.
Lee walked gingerly after her vault, which scored a...
DALLAS, Texas — After their third-straight Utah State D-1 Championship, the Park City Miners hockey team participated in the National Championship Tournament in Texas, finishing with an overall record of […]
Cole Rueck posted a 1-under-par 71 and three teammates recorded personal-best scores Monday to help Corvallis High win the opening match of Mid-Willamette Conference boys golf play at Cross Creek Golf Course near Dallas. The Spartans shot a 327 in the 18-hole tournament, 34 better than runner-up Lebanon (361). Crescent...
Onalaska’s Kole Taylor won two boys events and Adna’s Faith Wellander swept the girls hurdles on Wednesday at a five-team track meet in Adna. Taylor won the 100 meters (11.56 seconds) and the 200 (23.85). Also on the boys side, Adna freshman Cohen Hartley won the 400 (58.81), while teammate Kolton Moon won the 110 hurdles (18.50). Hartley, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Tyler Price and Tristan Ridley teamed up to win the 4x400 relay. Trenton Carper added a win for Adna in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches.)
JANESVILLE
The circle is the generally the secret to a successful high school softball season.
A dominant pitcher makes a team dangerous—especially during the postseason.
Janesville Parker’s one-two punch of Hannah Bolly and Nariyah Lot aren’t at the dominant level yet, but they’re both good enough in the circle to make things difficult for opponents...
Rice Lake’s Eliana Sheplee won three events at Tuesday’s Hudson Hawaiian Indoor track and field meet at UW-River Falls. A defending state champion in the 400-meter dash, Sheplee took home titles in the 55-meter, 200-meter and 400-meter on Tuesday. Teammate Lauren Holthaus won the 1,600-meter run. It was...
FLINT – League champion Morrice put six players on the All-Genesee Eight Conference Blue girls basketball team selected by coaches. The Orioles won the GAC Blue with a 5-0 record. Here is the All-GAC Blue team. First team. Aubrey Rogers, Morrice, sophomore. Abi Beem, Morrice, senior. Makenzie Doerner, Morrice,...
