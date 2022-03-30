Crubel Honorable Mention WBCA All State

Four members of the Marshalltown High School boys’ swimming team have been selected as 2022 Academic All-Americans by the National Interscholastic Swim Coaches Association. Bobcat senior swimmers Marcus Barker, Stephen Blom, Marco Herrera and Aaron Seberger were among the 2 percent of boys swimmers, divers or water polo players across the country who were recognized with this award. Varsity-level swimmers must have a cumulative seven-semester grade-point average of 3.75 on a 4-point scale.

MARSHALLTOWN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO