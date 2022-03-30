Swanson Honorable Mention WBCA All State

Onalaska’s Kole Taylor won two boys events and Adna’s Faith Wellander swept the girls hurdles on Wednesday at a five-team track meet in Adna. Taylor won the 100 meters (11.56 seconds) and the 200 (23.85). Also on the boys side, Adna freshman Cohen Hartley won the 400 (58.81), while teammate Kolton Moon won the 110 hurdles (18.50). Hartley, Gevorg Ghazaryan, Tyler Price and Tristan Ridley teamed up to win the 4x400 relay. Trenton Carper added a win for Adna in the high jump (5 feet, 2 inches.)
