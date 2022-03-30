Swanson Honorable Mention WBCA All State

ST. CLOUD — Five local state qualifiers return in girls track and field this spring as the state meet expands to three classes for the first time. Cathedral and St. John's Prep will be in Class A, while Albany, Tech, Apollo, Sauk Rapids-Rice and ROCORI are in Class 2A. Sartell will be the lone local team jumping up to the newly-formed Class 3A. ...

SAINT CLOUD, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO