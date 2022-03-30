ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This Small South Dakota City Is The Center Of The United States

By Ben Davis
 1 day ago
Did you know that this small South Dakota town in the western part of the state is the direct center of the whole United States?. Belle Fourche is a small town of about 5500 population not far from the western border of South Dakota. It's around 55 miles north...

b1027.com

