Ukrainian band blocked from benefit show speaks out

Reporting for TODAY from Lviv, NBC’s Jacob Soboroff meets a group of young Ukrainians who had to put their lives and futures on hold amid the war with Russia. The friends say friendship and camaraderie doesn’t ease the stress of waking up in war, but being together has made them feel that they couldn’t go through this any other way.March 18, 2022.
Oleksandra Zaritska of the epic pop group KAZKA came to the United States alone – her bandmates Dmytro Mazuriak and Mykyta Budash having been drafted into mandatory military service as the Russian Military’s deadly and destructive invasion of Ukraine continues. KAZKA, who broke globally with the 2018 single...
Billy Bragg has criticised Ukrainian band Beton for their supposed far-right links, after they released a cover of The Clash’s ‘London’s Calling’. Last week, the Ukrainian punk band reworked The Clash’s iconic track to create ‘Kyiv Calling’, a protest song against the Russian invasion.
Arcade Fire and David Byrne covered Plastic Ono Band‘s protest song ‘Give Peace A Chance’ at the final night of four Ukraine benefit gigs in New York City. The Canadian band were joined by the legendary soloist and former Talking Heads frontman for the rendition of John Lennon and Plastic Ono Band’s 1969 single last night (March 21) at Bowery Ballroom.
Chris Rock already has some good news to ease the sting from being slapped in the face by Will Smith at the Oscars on Sunday. The viral moment has reportedly caused an upsurge in ticket sales for Rock's next few live comedy shows. This will mean more money and more seats filled for Rock, though it may also increase the pressure to say something witty about the whole fiasco.
CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero and Mola Lenghi to discuss his recent interview with Congressman Jamie Raskin, a member of the committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol, about the gap in Trump's phone log that day.
In the past week, Ukrainian officials say Russians bombed a school in the city of Mariupol with hundreds of people inside. Just a few days before, a theater was hit where some 1,300 people were sheltering. But those are just two examples of the suffering Ukrainians face at the hands...
Ed Sheeran has responded to Ukrainian band Antytila’s plea to perform remotely from Kyiv at next week’s ‘Concert For Ukraine’ in Birmingham. Announced last week, the two-hour benefit show will air March 29 on ITV in aid of the Disasters Emergency Committee‘s (DEC) Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal.
CNN obtained audio of Chris Rock's first show since Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Hear the comedian respond in his own words. Reliable Sources Daily is available on CNN+ — CNN's new streaming service.
