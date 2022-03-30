ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Teachers speak on impact of virtual learning two years after shutdown

WNEP-TV 16
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEarlier this week, we talked to parents...

KATU.com

More kids face technology addiction after virtual learning

Portland, ORE — As life returns some kind of normal for kids, one part of the pandemic seems to be a lingering symptom: Increased screen time. A new study shows that a large portion of a child's day may revolve around a screen that doesn't include school work. However, doctors said there is a way to slowly get your child involved in other activities.
PORTLAND, OR
MedicalXpress

Music teaches deaf and hard-of-hearing children to listen

A 12-week music program is helping deaf and hard-of-hearing children learn to optimize their hearing aids and cochlear implants, by teaching them to better understand the sounds they detect. The program, developed by Dr. Chi Yhun Lo from Macquarie University, helps the children to extract meaningful information, such as separating...
MUSIC
BBC

Speech therapy: Covid had 'devastating' effect on children

The first lockdown was "devastating" to some children needing speech therapy in north Wales, according to a new report. A probe by North Wales Community Health Council (NWCHC) found the progress some children made in their speech was lost. The therapy sessions for children stopped almost completely in March 2020...
KIDS

