Business

Yoshi Ikegami steps down as president of Boss

By Matt Owen
Guitar World Magazine
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIkegami – who has overseen one of the Roland brand's most prolific eras with the arrival of Waza Craft pedals and Katana amps – will stay on as Executive Advisor for a short time before retiring. Yoshi Ikegami has announced that, as of today (March 30), he...

www.guitarworld.com

