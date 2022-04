As long as I can remember, Judge Cooke has always been the justice of the peace for precinct 4 place 2 here in Killeen. I was a little girl getting in trouble in school, and I remember my parents threatening me that I would have to see this man. His saying was, "Don’t let me catch you in my courtroom", and you knew he meant it.

KILLEEN, TX ・ 17 DAYS AGO