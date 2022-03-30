ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hold on to your hats!

By KHQ Chief Forecaster Leslie Lowe
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe have a dry cold front moving across the Pacific northwest today bringing a few light showers and...

KCBD

First Alert Weather: Hold on to your hat, and steering wheel

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Yesterday’s wind-maker is today’s... wind-maker. The storm system is moving east away from West Texas, but it will remain near enough to generate strong winds across the KCBD viewing area. If you will be driving on west-east oriented roads, be ready for a strong...
LUBBOCK, TX
KCTV 5

Temperatures to drop throughout the day

Light rain or drizzle is possible this afternoon, with most areas drying out as a cold front sweeps through. That will drop temperatures into the 40s by the middle of the day. Clouds will be tough to clear, with another wave coming in overnight. If temperatures get cold enough we could see a brief rain/snow mix overnight into early Thursday. No accumulation or impacts from the snow are expected at this time.
WKTV

Heavy snow begins Friday night

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 48. Tonight: Rain then snow. Low 29. Tomorrow: Heavy snow and gusty winds. High 32. Low 15. ***Saturday is a Stormtracker 2 Alert Day due to the potential of a winter storm***. *** A winter storm warning has been issued for...
KFDA

Strong Storms to Near Blizzard Conditions Monday into Tuesday

A powerful storm system will begin impacting the Panhandles early Monday morning lasting through Tuesday morning bringing a variety of weather to the region. We’ll see the chance of thunderstorms Monday afternoon, a few of which may be strong to severe. Main concerns are damaging wind gusts and large hail. Monday night, we’ll see a transition to a heavy wet snow with strong northerly winds allowing for blizzard like conditions and accumulating snowfall... A lot to track out the next couple days, you will need to stay tuned.
natureworldnews.com

‘Atmospheric River’ Event to Drop Excessive Rain Across Western Washington

An 'atmospheric river' event is set to touch down in Western Washington tonight through Monday, dumping excessive rain across the region. As of today, isolated scattered showers will be felt before the 'main weather event' later tonight around 8-9 PM which is expected to bring heavy and widespread rain surges, FOX13 reported. The 'spectacular' sunshine this morning associated with high temperatures will land in the low 50s, the news site added.
WDTN

Wind Advisory goes into effect Wednesday

A Wind Advisory will be hoisted at noon on Wednesday. Winds could gust 40 to 50 mph through Wednesday night. Rain chances will increase tonight as a warm front continues to push north across the area. On Wednesday, we will be south of the boundary, and it will be a very windy and unseasonably warm day. Highs will push well into the 70s with gusty winds.
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
natureworldnews.com

Heavier Storm to Bring Extreme Weather All Over American Northwest

After a storm passed through the Northwest on Saturday and Sunday, a second, heavier storm is anticipated to hit the region early next week, bringing flooding rain, severe winds, and mountain snow. First Two Storms. The first of two storms that delivered precipitation to the northwest United States dumped over...
WKTV

Frigid start to this Sunday

Morning: Frigid. Breezy. Brief snow. Mid teens. Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. Mid 20s. Evening: Mostly cloudy. Flurries. High of 30. Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Daylight Saving Time! A frigid start to the morning after a strong cold front moved through the area yesterday bringing widespread snowfall. Temperatures start out in the teens, however breezy conditions bring wind chills down to the low single digits. Brief sudden snowfall will move through the area in the mid to late morning, followed by mostly cloudy skies. It continues to remain breezy until the evening with temperatures rising to a high of 30. Widespread flurries are possible as a weakening clipper moves east over Central New York.
UpNorthLive.com

Snow showers in the morning, sun may break through clouds

Snow showers this morning. Lake effect snow, so not everyone gets these showers. We'll see the pattern break down thru the morning. Some sun will come thru the clouds. Wind from the northwest will be 5-15 mph. Highs from 20 to 24 degrees in the eastern Upper Peninsula and from 24 to 32 degrees in the northern Lower.
KHQ Right Now

It's a Beautiful Day!

Daytime highs hover in the low 60's into Tuesday, with a bit more sunshine. Our next system moves in on Wednesday, bringing a few scattered showers and gusty winds to 30-35 mph. Behind Wednesday's system, we will a ridge of high pressure will usher in partly to mostly sunny skies and temps in the 50's through the weekend.
NBCMontana

Sunshine today, cold front to bring wind, rain and snow

A break from the rain/snow is expected Wednesday. Daytime highs will be in the 50s under partly cloudy skies. A weak cold front will impact the region tonight and Thursday. Occasional burst of rain and snow will be possible. Winds will be breezy, gusting up to 35 mph. Daytime highs will be in the 40s.
WHIO Dayton

Breezy conditions, scattered showers today; Flurries possible tonight

THURSDAY: It will remain windy through the afternoon with gusts up to 35 mph, said Storm Center 7 Meteorologist Kirstie Zontini. Winds will relax into the night. Temperatures will drop through the 40s the rest of the day. A disturbance will move through this evening and tonight, which will trigger the return of showers — first as chilly rain, then some light snow showers or flurries through Friday morning.
