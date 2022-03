San Francisco, Calif. (KION-TV)-- The MLB Network announced this week that former San Francisco Giants World Series Champions, Jake Peavy and Hunter Pence will be baseball analysts for their network. Hunter Pence, 38, is a four-time All-Star who last played in 2020 for the Texas Rangers. He was an instrumental part of the Giants' 2012 The post Former SF Giants Hunter Pence, Jake Peavy join MLB Network as analyst appeared first on KION546.

