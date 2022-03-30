ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Fleeing Driver Arrested After Critically Injuring Motorcycle Rider in Pt. Loma

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jVgrL_0euKhPDP00
A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 31-year-old motorcycle rider was critically injured in Point Loma on Tuesday after a collision with an SUV whose driver fled the scene.

San Diego Police responded at approximately 5:32 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Oliphant and Rosecrans streets. A 56-year-old man driving northbound on Rosecrans in a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, who was southbound on a 2016 Suzuki DR-Z 400 SM.

Sgt. David Gibson said the Outlander driver fled and was pursued by a witness, who notified police about the hit-and-run.

Officers later arrested the driver at Plum and Keats streets, Gibson said.

The victim suffered fractured ribs, a fractured left arm, a fractured left leg and other internal injuries, which Gibson said were life-threatening.

The department’s traffic division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call 858-495-7919 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Accidents
San Diego County, CA
Crime & Safety
San Diego, CA
Crime & Safety
City
San Diego, CA
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Accidents
San Diego, CA
Accidents
Local
California Crime & Safety
NBC News

Missing California college student found dead in flipped Tesla

A missing California college student was found dead in a flipped-over Tesla alongside Interstate 5 in Fresno County over the weekend, ending a days-long search. Christopher Liang, a 21-year-old senior at the University of San Francisco, was last heard from on Feb. 28 after he rented a white 2020 Tesla Model 3 to drive from San Francisco to Irvine, NBC Bay Area reported.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night

UPDATE: Police confirmed the two boys were found and their mother, suspected of illegally abducting them, was taken into custody.  The CHP announced Tuesday night that the boys had been found safe, and Garcia had been taken into custody. No further details were released. Photos: CHP RIVERSIDE (CNS) - Riverside Police are searching for two The post Police: Mom illegally ‘snuck away’ with two young sons; All three found Tuesday night appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle Crash#Crime Stoppers#Traffic Accident#Point Loma#Mitsubishi#Suzuki#Outlander#City News Service
KTLA

Man dies parachuting from San Diego high-rise as daughter watches: Police

A man was killed after attempting to parachute from the top of a high-rise apartment building in San Diego as his 16-year-old daughter watched, police said. The man died after BASE jumping at around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday in the University City neighborhood, police said. The 48-year-old man was attempting to parachute from the 23-story Palisade […]
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Gas thieves targeting San Diego drivers

SAN DIEGO — Richard Hughes and his wife Patsy were walking along their usual route on 54th Street in Talmadge on Saturday morning when they noticed gasoline leaking out of a parked Toyota Tacoma truck. “We were walking down here and we smelled the gas, so I looked around...
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KSAT 12

Missing Hondo woman was hit, killed by vehicle in San Antonio, police say

SAN ANTONIO – A missing woman from Hondo was identified by police as a person hit and killed by a vehicle in San Antonio last week, authorities said. Chaundra Walker was originally reported missing by her family after last making contact with a friend on Monday, March 7 when her vehicle ran out of gas at an unknown location in San Antonio.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Bakersfield Now

10 arrested, 18 vehicles impounded & 65 cited: BPD/CHP street-racing operation

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — A joint "Street Racing Enforcement Operation" conducted overnight Saturday targeted illegal street racing in Bakersfield led to 10 arrests, 18 impounds and over 60 citations. From 6:30 p.m. to 2:00 a.m. officers from the Bakersfield Police Department and California Highway Patrol held a "zero-tolerance enforcement...
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy