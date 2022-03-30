Fleeing Driver Arrested After Critically Injuring Motorcycle Rider in Pt. Loma

A San Diego Police cruiser. Photo by Chris Stone

A 31-year-old motorcycle rider was critically injured in Point Loma on Tuesday after a collision with an SUV whose driver fled the scene.

San Diego Police responded at approximately 5:32 p.m. to the crash at the intersection of Oliphant and Rosecrans streets. A 56-year-old man driving northbound on Rosecrans in a 2016 Mitsubishi Outlander Sport made a left turn in front of the motorcyclist, who was southbound on a 2016 Suzuki DR-Z 400 SM.

Sgt. David Gibson said the Outlander driver fled and was pursued by a witness, who notified police about the hit-and-run.

Officers later arrested the driver at Plum and Keats streets, Gibson said.

The victim suffered fractured ribs, a fractured left arm, a fractured left leg and other internal injuries, which Gibson said were life-threatening.

The department’s traffic division is handling the investigation. Anyone with information related to the collision is asked to call 858-495-7919 or San Diego County Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

City News Service contributed to this article.