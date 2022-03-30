ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Near-seasonal weather pattern ahead for the Heartland

By Staff
 2 days ago

Near-seasonal weather pattern ahead for the Heartland. Looking ahead, the 6- to 10-day outlook calls for...

Q2 News

Spring weather waits ahead

Get ready for a chilly and mostly dry night with lows mainly in the 20s and some teens. Some light showers to closer to the Dakotas in Baker and Ekalaka could see up to a half inch of snow accumulation in the hills. There could be some valley fog overnight.
ENVIRONMENT
WDIO-TV

Winter weather returns this week with rain, ice and snow

It may be spring, but winter weather is making a return this week. Gusty easterly winds of 10-20 mph that will continue over the next few days. After an initial round of rain moving through east central Minnesota and northwest Wisconsin early Monday, wet conditions return Monday night which will impact travel.
ENVIRONMENT
Daily Voice

New Storm System Will Lead To Change In Weather Pattern

An early spring cold snap that has made it feel more like late January than late March will be followed by the arrival of a new storm system that will lead to a return of more seasonable temperatures. The cold snap continues Tuesday, March 29 with sunny skies, temperatures in...
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Renewed Winter Weather Forecast to Continue in Central US from Monday

The central US will experience renewed winter weather from Monday evening, March 28, affecting areas from Denver, Colorado; Dallas, Texas; to Minneapolis, Minnesota. This shows that the region is far from escaping the remnants of the last winter season despite spring having already arrived. Winter Weather. Most parts of the...
WEATHER
News 12

Chances for wet weather, gradual warmup for midweek

There will be a gradual warmup Wednesday with the chance for a few sprinkles or light showers later in the day. News 12 Storm Watch Team meteorologist Sam Augeri says highs will reach near 46 degrees with increasing clouds as the day goes on and rain possible during the evening.
ENVIRONMENT
WETM 18 News

Snow Showers Continue into Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR MARCH 27TH: 49° AVERAGE LOW FOR MARCH 27TH: 26° SUNDAY’S SUNRISE: 6:59 AM SUNDAY’S SUNSET: 7:27 PM Sunday started off with temperatures only in the 20’s and snow flurries. The high was in the low 30’s. Throughout the day there were some bands of snow and strong winds which is why special weather statements were […]
ENVIRONMENT
WGAL

Winter Weather Advisory. Wintry Mix Could IMPACT AM Rush

A Winter Weather Advisory is up for some counties Wednesday morning. After a couple of hard freezes the past few mornings, temperatures will rise across the Susquehanna Valley. But as the warm air moves into the cold air over us, a light and patchy wintry mix will develop toward morning and it could cause some slick spots for the morning commute.
ENVIRONMENT
News 12

STORM WATCH: Gusty winds, scattered storms possible overnight

Warmer temps moved into the area, but they also brought along gusty winds and storms. News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Steve Teeling says overnight will see rain develop, and it will be heavy at times. Some scattered thunderstorms are also possible up until about midnight with some heavy rain and gusty winds.
ENVIRONMENT
WSYX ABC6

NWS Wilmington looking for volunteers ahead of severe weather season

WILMINGTON, Ohio (WKEF) - The Miami Valley has seen an early start to severe weather season, after two tornadoes were confirmed earlier this month. With severe weather season approaching, the National Weather Service are looking to add more volunteers to help with reports. One program the NWS is wanting volunteers...
WILMINGTON, OH
Bring Me The News

Weather with Sven: March 30 spring storm update

In today's video with Sven Sundgaard, the latest on the spring storm that is pushing through the region. Weather is sponsored by All Energy Solar: get a free installation quote now!. Not expecting much more snow accumulation today. But winds are going to pick up. Another midweek storm system next...
ENVIRONMENT
WWL

Near perfect weekend ahead!

NEW ORLEANS — The near perfect weather looks to continue through the weekend. Lots of sun today and a bit of a breeze, but winds will begin to subside through the evening and light winds, clear skies, and low humidity will allow for another drop in temperatures overnight with a morning start in the 40s and some low 50s. Mostly sunny skies this weekend with high pressure in control! The high will begin shifting east, allowing for a wind to come back off the Gulf, beginning an increase in humidity. So a wee bit more humid Sunday evening. Humidity and temperatures will continue to rise early next week and another upper system will send a cold front our way Wednesday. Right now, most storms look to arrive later Wednesday afternoon and into the night. The SPC is already highlighting a risk for some severe weather from the I-10/I-12 corredor northward. This severe weather potential looks far less with the main energy remaining to our north and we only find ourselves on the tail end of the line. We'll keep an eye on it!
ENVIRONMENT
KSLA

Great weather ahead for the ArkLaTex

Consumer Crackdown: Certified pre-owned vehicles a hot item, but experts say double check the inspec. Certified pre-owned cars are a hot ticket with sales forecasted to break records in 2022. But is that certification worth the extra cost and are the inspections all they claim to be? In this Consumer Crackdown, national investigator Sandra Jones explains what to look for.
ENVIRONMENT

