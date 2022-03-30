ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Feed costs have more farmers looking at options

By Staff
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe high cost of corn and soybeans has dairy and some beef producers looking at ration changes. Geno Brueggen with Alforex Seeds tells Brownfield farmers and their nutritionists are looking to cut feed costs. “For the guy with cows...

