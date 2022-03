Former “Bachelorette” contestant Clint Arlis died by suicide by hanging, the coroner’s investigation report obtained by Page Six reveals. The report states that Arlis had been struggling with paranoia and thought people were watching him. It also says he was having issues with his girlfriend of four years, but his parents thought “things were getting better” once he moved in with them. It also states that he planned to go to the local high school for a workout the morning he died. The report reveals Arlis left a note behind on his dresser. Arlis had not spoken out publicly about his struggles....

CELEBRITIES ・ 20 DAYS AGO