Less than two years after the respective launches of both HBO Max and Discovery+, their soon-to-merge parent company, Warner Bros. Discovery, has decided the single life just won’t do. Gunnar Wiedenfels, Discovery’s top finance bro and incoming CFO of the combined company, confirmed that the two streaming services would face the great capitalist dystopia hand in hand join forces, answering the first question we had when news of the merger broke. Wiedenfels’s comments — made at a banking conference and first reported by Variety — didn’t outline the particulars of what such a combined service would look like, but did confirm that the roll-up would likely start with a bundle before the services are fully integrated.

BUSINESS ・ 17 DAYS AGO