Covington, LA

Covington police officer injured when fleeing motorist hits his car, police say

By SARA PAGONES
NOLA.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Covington police officer was injured Tuesday night when his car was hit by a motorist who was eluding efforts to pull him over for speeding, according to a news release. It was the second time...

www.nola.com

