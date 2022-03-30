ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Etsy sellers threaten strike, ask customers to boycott site

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xeVzo_0euKUczJ00

An online petition is asking Etsy sellers to go on strike in April, and asking customers to boycott the site in solidarity.

More than 16,000 people had signed the petition by Wednesday afternoon. The petition is largely focused on Etsy’s fee increase, which will increase transaction fees from 5% to 6.5%, a 30% increase. Additionally, the petition calls for the company to make its “Offsite Ads” program optional.

Etsy’s “Offsite Ads” was introduced in February 2020 and was billed by the company as a way for small companies to expand their reach on the platform. Though the program and its 12-15% fee is optional for some shops, any shop that makes more than $10,000 in sales in a 12-month period is required to participate and pay the 12% fee.

“As individual crafters, makers and small businesspeople, we may be easy for a giant corporation like Etsy to take advantage of. But as an organized front of people, determined to use our diverse skills and boundless creativity to win ourselves a fairer deal, Etsy won’t have such an easy time shoving us around,” the petition says.

The petition calls for the strike to begin April 11, the same day the new fees go into effect, and invites shoppers to boycott the site from April 11-18. More than 5,000 sellers have agreed to strike, whether for the full period or just a day, The Verge reported.

“The strike is just action number one,” Kristi Cassidy, an active Etsy seller and creator of the online petition, told The Verge. “What we really want to do for the future is form a solidarity support movement — peer support, artisans supporting each other.”

In a statement to MarketWatch, Etsy said the raised fees are designed to help the site help small businesses: “We’re committed to supporting our community of 5.3 million sellers around the world by helping them grow their businesses. Sellers have consistently told us they want us to expand our efforts around marketing, customer support, and removing listings that don’t meet our policies. Our revised fee structure will enable us to increase our investments in each of these key areas so that we can better serve our community and keep Etsy a beloved, trusted, and thriving marketplace.”

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
freightwaves.com

PayPal offers Happy Returns post-purchase services to merchants

Since its purchase of returns firm Happy Returns in May 2021, PayPal has announced a few partnerships with retailers to expand its base. But on Monday, the company announced the first integration of Happy Returns technology into the PayPal ecosystem. PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL) merchants can now access Happy Return’s return...
RETAIL
The US Sun

Thousands of Walmart customers have credit card details stolen as experts reveal how to spot devices stealing your info

THOUSANDS of Walmart shoppers across four states have had their credit card information stolen by skimming devices, according to police. Janos Rigo, Mercea Barzecu and a third unidentified suspect are accused of putting credit card skimmer “overlays” on credit card machines in multiple Walmart stores in Colorado, Illinois, Minnesota and Wisconsin.
PUBLIC SAFETY
96.1 The Breeze

Here Is How To Stop And Block Spam Texts

The worst thing about sitting down to dinner or getting ready to watch your favorite tv show is your phone starting to blow up. No sir, I don't need an extended warranty on a car that I sold three years ago. Spam phone calls are bad but even worse are...
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Support#Cox Media Group#Verge
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Fast Company

Apple, Google, Microsoft, and other tech giants are finally mandating a return to the office

It’s been over two years since many employees working for America’s biggest tech giants have been required to work in the office. Like most office workers, they’ve spent a significant amount of time working from home since the COVID-19 pandemic began. But those hoping working from home would last forever will be a bit disappointed. Some of the world’s biggest tech companies have announced a mandatory return to the office, reports Deadline. These include:
BUSINESS
ZDNet

A Microsoft employee quit. Then the company completely broke the rules

I sometimes wonder how often managers in tech look at their direct reports and bet on who will quit first. To be a tech employee is to be coveted and cosseted. To quit, however, is to be shunned. You are, after all, causing a problem for your bosses -- and offering a reflection of their management skills.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Marketing
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
Apartment Therapy

8 Smart Tips for Buying a Car Online, According to Industry Experts

You buy your clothes online, your groceries, your furniture, your cat litter — why not your car? From Carvana to Vroom, online car marketplaces make it seem easy to type in “Toyota Highlander” and have a new car at your doorstep with just a few clicks. Plus, there’s none of that car salesperson pressure, back and forth haggling, and chasing down the exact right model.
BUYING CARS
Phone Arena

Over 100,000 Android users installed this password stealing app from the Play Store; delete it now!

Security researchers have stumbled upon an app that Google has removed from the Google Play Store after it was downloaded over 100,000 times. What makes this app so deadly is its ability to collect personal data from smartphone users' Facebook accounts. French mobile security firm Pradeo (via ZDNet) says that this app uses malware called "Facestealer,"
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 10 Sunday Amazon Deals: 43% Off Dockers, $120 eero Pro Mesh Router, $30 Facial Steamer

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. Jump in with 40% off Champion’s Powerblend Fleece Crew sweatshirts in a wide variety of colors, then proceed to...
SHOPPING
makeuseof.com

Why Do So Many VPN Services Collect Tracking Data on Their Sites?

VPNs are an excellent tool you can use to level up your online privacy and security. However, it may come as a surprise to you to learn that many VPN companies collect tracking data on their websites. So why do so many VPN platforms collect cookie data on their sites?...
TECHNOLOGY
Times-Republican

Sellers makes custom garments for 35 years

ALBION — The smell of leather and large tables covered with various leather working necessities and materials greet customers when they first walk into Sharon Sellers’ backyard shop, Sharon’s Leathers. She has been making various leather goods for nearly 35 years to the delight of her customers,...
MARSHALLTOWN, IA
Android Police

Google, Apple, and Meta could face company break ups if they don’t follow strict new antitrust rules in the EU

The EU has just reached an agreement on the so-called Digital Markets Act (DMA), which is supposed to “make the digital sector fairer and more competitive.” If passed, the legislation is probably one of the most far-reaching laws in the tech sector after GDPR, having broad implications on Google, Apple, Amazon, and Meta’s business practices. Under the currently agreed text, the companies will be forced to make many concessions towards smaller competitors to create a fairer market, including a push for limited interoperability between messengers like WhatsApp and smaller competitors.
NFL
HackerNoon

How I Quit My Job to Start My Online Business

Most of my side projects failed, with only two standing the test of time. I quit my job and is now unemployed. I'm optimistic that it should be possible to grow to €3000 ($4600) revenue with €3000 to €4600 revenue. If you're interested, I'll write a follow-up blog on how to pick the right side project sometime next month. I'm setting enough for myself and is setting enough to justify doing this long-term. Two active projects are active, a laptop and a year a year, a year's a laptop, a $3450 pre-tax profit.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Some people ‘ignoring crucial name-check warnings when making bank transfers’

Around one in 12 (8%) people have pressed ahead with a bank transfer even when the payee account name and number do not exactly match, a survey has found.Doing so could put them at risk of sending the money to a stranger’s account by mistake or to a fraudster who has deliberately given false details.The Confirmation of Payee (CoP) service, which launched in 2019, checks whether the details entered match the account of the person or organisation being paid.When you’re making a bank transfer and a warning flashes up to say that the account details don’t match, or can’t be...
PERSONAL FINANCE
Simplemost

Etsy Sellers Are Planning To Strike Over Fee Increase

If you love shopping on Etsy for everything from gifts to knit and crochet patterns, you might have trouble finding some of your favorite sellers on that online artisan’s marketplace next month. Esty shop owners are upset about an increase in transaction fees for sellers, which will jump from...
INTERNET
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
18K+
Followers
59K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy