A new update is now live in Pokemon Unite, bringing the game up to version 1.4.1.7. The latest version of the Pokemon MOBA adds a number of changes to its playable characters, including Mr. Mime, Blastoise, Cramorant, and more. As with any MOBA game, small character tweaks can quickly add up to make a very big difference, so it will be interesting to see how players react to the latest batch, and what kind of overall impact they'll have on the game; hopefully the changes prove positive! Patch notes from the game's official website can be found below:

VIDEO GAMES ・ 16 DAYS AGO