Confused about natural gas suppliers & Choice Gas forms?

By Cinthia Stimson,
Wyoming News
Wyoming News
 1 day ago

Folks at This N That are here to help

As your phone rings for the seventeenth time in a day, you glance down and see an unknown Wyoming number.

You hesitate, knowing it’s most likely a telemarketing call, and the person on the other end of the line is trying to lock you into a contract for the next year (or two years) for your natural gas supplier. It might be a good deal, but then again, it might not be a deal in your favor.

You’re frustrated because you don’t know what to do. You decline the call.

Fear not – there are other options available when it comes to choosing your natural gas supplier.

According to Black Hills Energy, every year the Choice Gas Program gives you the opportunity to choose your natural gas commodity supplier and the price option that best suit your needs. Wyoming’s annual selection period runs from April 1-21.

And, thanks to Stacy Poppinga of This N That Second Hand Store, you can be a part of a large group of natural gas users in Douglas and get a better rate than you would on an individual basis.

Poppinga has been regularly posting on social media for the last few weeks, letting people know how they can get a better per-therm rate on natural gas.

“If you are a consumer of natural gas, you MUST choose your supplier every year in April. There are multiple suppliers to choose from, even though we all pay our bill to Black Hills, they are not necessarily your supplier. All the suppliers have a few options to choose from, as far as rates go,” Poppinga wrote on social media.

“Many years ago, Jim Schneider, the original owner of our humble store, began helping people navigate the confusing process of selecting a natural gas (provider). A group was formed and what started as a few (people), has grown over the decades. We continue the tradition,” she said.

HOW IT WORKS

Customers may choose their supplier using the internet, mail, supplier or the rollover option, according to BHE’s website. Active participation in the program is encouraged to allow customers exclusive control of the supplier, price and the many available price options.

“Natural gas users in Wyoming get a packet in the mail at the beginning of every April. It details the Choice Gas Program and includes a selection form with a list of all the suppliers and the various rates they offer. You must choose a supplier and a rate. This is the confusing part, because in order to really compare, you have to do the research yourself – the rates are not self-explanatory. Whether you join our group or not, do your research. The rates vary wildly from supplier to supplier and plan to plan,” she explained.

If you choose to take part in the community-wide selection program, you can take your selection paperwork to Poppinga at the store.

“We make a list, and ask each supplier to give us their lowest market rate index (which is) added for the entire group. We then select the supplier that offers the lowest rate for the group. (The market rate index is whatever the market index is in a given month, plus a fixed cents per therm adder.) A therm is the unit they use to measure your gas and rates are based on a per therm usage.

“The beauty in this approach is in the power of numbers. One household may only use 500 therms in a year (like us), and a supplier might look at that usage and say, ‘Meh, you get the rate everyone else gets for that small amount of usage.’ As a group, however, the suppliers are willing to give a better rate because they are getting a lot more users in one fell swoop,” she said.

No matter which supplier selected, BHE will maintain your local natural gas system, read the gas meters and send bills.

Poppinga said, “If all this is clear as mud, send us a Facebook message, come down to the store or give us a call at 307-358-3939” and she will be glad to help.

Wyoming News

Wyoming News

