Nebraska's 12-year, $215 million deal with JMI Sports to handle its multimedia rights operation fell through late in the process and will no longer happen. NU athletic director Trev Alberts acknowledged the development in a Thursday morning statement, saying, "We have been working closely with JMI’s leadership team on final details of the proposed contract. However, we were not able to come to an agreement on the final terms of the contract, so we have removed the proposal from the agenda of next week’s Board of Regents meeting."

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO