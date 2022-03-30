ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Celtics Lab 99: Timelord out, punching up and talking all things Celtics and comedy with Mike Mulloy

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VOxHm_0euKJrwl00
AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

From the news the Boston Celtics will be without starting center Robert Williams III for four to six weeks to the social impact of the slap heard ’round the world, there’s plenty of space for a comedic perspective in Celtics circles and beyond.

To that end, the CLNS Media “Celtics Lab” podcast linked up with noted Boston homer, foil to The Ringer’s Jason Concepcion, and comedian Mike Mulloy to talk about how the Celtics will cope without Timelord, thoughts about the Oscars and the role of comedy in the world and basketball in Boston more generally.

Blow off a little steam after a tense couple of days with Mulloy and your usual hosts Alex Goldberg, Justin Quinn and Cameron Tabatabaie.

We even dive into the world of pro wrestling and which Celtics might excel in it in this episode, be sure to check it out (listener note – this episode has more explicit language than usual).

Powered by RedCircle

This post originally appeared on Celtics Wire. Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NBA Power Rankings: Behind dominant run, Celtics up to first in East

With the 2021-22 season winding down, teams around the NBA are beginning to feel the pressure in each conference as the race for the playoffs heats up. Some teams are playing their best basketball of the season at the right time while others are struggling. The margin of error for those teams trending down is razor-thin at the moment with just over a handful of games left to play.
NBA
numberfire.com

Raptors' Gary Trent Jr. (toe) available Monday versus Celtics

Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. (toe) is available for Monday's game against the Boston Celtics. While Trent Jr. is currently available for tonight's game, coach Nick Nurse added that the 23-year-old "wasn't moving great" in warmups, so his status will still be worth monitoring ahead of tipoff. If he...
NBA
NECN

NBC Sports Boston, Celtics to Honor Tommy Heinsohn With Second Annual ‘Tommy Heinsohn Night'

NBCSB, Celtics to honor Tommy Heinsohn with second annual 'Tommy Heinsohn Night' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. NBC Sports Boston and the Boston Celtics celebrate the life and memory of the late legendary Tommy Heinsohn with the 2nd Annual Tommy Heinsohn Night on Wednesday, March 30, at 7:30 p.m. at TD Garden during the Boston Celtics vs. Miami Heat game.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Homer
FOX Sports

Jimmy Butler scores 24 to help Heat fend off Celtics 106-98

BOSTON (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 24 points, Kyle Lowry added 23 and the Miami Heat rallied in the fourth quarter to hold off the Boston Celtics 106-98 on Wednesday night to stay atop a tight race for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Bam Adebayo finished with 17...
NBA
Fox News

Fans react after Chris Rock show in Boston: 'I want my money back'

Reactions were mixed after Chris Rock performed at the Wilbur Theater in Boston days after Will Smith slapped him at the Oscars. Rock only briefly addressed the falling-out, saying he was "still kind of processing what happened" Sunday and never mentioning Smith by name. Since the Oscars incident, sales for...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

NBA Player Taken To Hospital After Getting Hit By Teammate

On Tuesday night, the Utah Jazz suffered a loss at the hands of the Los Angeles Clippers in somewhat embarrassing fashion. Los Angeles out-scored Utah 22-6 over the last six minutes of the game en route to a 121-115 victory. Unfortunately, the loss wasn’t the only bad news from a night the team would like to forget.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Celtics coach Ime Udoka’s jab at boss Brad Stevens shows he’s a straight shooter

The Boston Celtics are putting everything together in Ime Udoka’s first season as head coach. After a very rough start, the Celtics have torched nearly every team in their path on the way to contending for the Eastern Conference’s top seed. Udoka’s somewhat brash style of coaching has proven to be successful, as the Celtics have the third-highest winning percentage since the new year.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comedy#Celtics Lab#The Boston Celtics#Ringer#Redcircle#Celtics Wire
ClutchPoints

Celtics star Jayson Tatum’s big change draws praise from around NBA

The Boston Celtics have been the turnaround story of the NBA season thus far. One change from Jayson Tatum is being credited as a big reason why. Talent has never been a question for Jayson Tatum. During his best moments in his early years, future MVP was a realistic ceiling for what he could achieve, given his advanced skill mixed with his supreme size at such a young age.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How long might the Boston Celtics be without Robert Williams III?

How long will the Boston Celtics have to play without their starting center Robert Williams III after he was diagnosed as needing surgery for a torn meniscus?. In the Eastern Conference’s top spot after clawing their way up from 11th place earlier in the season, the Celtics lost Williams in a game against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday, March 27. The nature of Timelord’s injury means he could be back on the court anywhere from several weeks to several months from now.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Joel Embiid was hilariously stunned to hear JJ Redick say Giannis Antetokounmpo isn't a top-3 NBA player

NBA superstars are just like the rest of us. Just ask Joel Embiid. He loves to debate who the best players are, even though he is absolutely one of them. Embiid caught up with his former teammate JJ Redick — who played alongside the dominant big man in Philadelphia for two years — on the latter’s Old Man and the Three podcast. Redick was having what felt like an innocuous conversation about hoops, casually mentioning in the conversation that he feels Embiid and Kevin Durant are two of the three best players in the world.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Michael Jordan predict Duke will beat UNC on Saturday?

The UNC basketball program will enter Saturday’s Final Four showdown against Duke as the underdogs after the two teams split the regular-season series. Duke beat UNC by 20 in the first meeting before the Tar Heels stunned the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Coach K’s final home game 94-81.  While both teams are playing some of their best basketball of the year, Duke still enters the game as the favorites and it’s going to take a lot for UNC to take them down. And apparently, Michael Jordan agrees too, if we believe a friend of his. Former Chicago Blackhawks and Detroit...
NBA
FOX Sports

Tatum leads Boston into matchup with Indiana

Indiana Pacers (25-52, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Boston Celtics (47-30, fourth in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Jayson Tatum leads Boston into a matchup with Indiana. He ranks eighth in the league scoring 27.0 points per game. The Celtics are 30-18 in conference games. Boston is the league...
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Nuggets analyst hilariously had the best strategy for finding out JaMychal Green's injury status

You have to hand it to Nuggets analyst Scott Hastings: He’s not going to wait around for an injury report when he can make the scoop right there. During Wednesday night’s pregame show for the Nuggets’ game against the Pacers, Altitude TV studio host Katy Winge noticed that Denver’s JaMychal Green was warming up with the rest of the team. Green was listed as questionable for the game with a wrist injury, so Winge was spot on to notice Green in the background and ask if Hastings had any update on the forward’s status.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why you should bet on the Nets to beat Milwaukee in a possible intense playoff preview

The Milwaukee Bucks and Brooklyn Nets have played three times this season, producing two games that were duds and a third that was spectacular but missing Kevin Durant. Since giving us one of the best series of last year’s playoffs, these teams have yet to play a game reminiscent of that seven-game set in the Eastern Conference semifinals. That’s about to change Thursday night in Brooklyn.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jayson Tatum makes Celtics history with latest weekly award

The Boston Celtics are on a six-game winning streak and have supplanted the Miami Heat atop the Eastern Conference, and the stellar play of Jayson Tatum is a major reason why. During the Celtics’ latest streak, Tatum has averaged 30.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and five assists per game – and has been rewarded with his second consecutive Eastern Conference Player of the Week honor.
NBA
NBC Sports

Celtics-Raptors takeaways: Undermanned C's come up short in OT

The severely shorthanded Boston Celtics had their six-game win streak snapped by the Toronto Raptors on Monday night. It was an uphill battle for the C's as they were down four of their starters -- Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Al Horford and Robert Williams. Despite the disadvantage, they took Toronto to overtime in what was a valiant effort for the JV squad. They simply ran out of gas in the final minutes, leading to a 115-112 Raptors win.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

91K+
Followers
139K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy