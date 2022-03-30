Are You A Capital Markets Associate Looking For A Broader Practice?

Kaiyo founder and CEO Alpay Koralturk said in an interview with TechCrunch that he was familiar with the hassle of buying and selling furniture after moving five times in five years in NYC. He and his wife, who are passionate about sustainability, tried buying secondhand to furnish the apartment when they moved into a new place in 2014. Koralturk said it was such a frustrating experience that he thought there needed to be an easier way — something convenient for the customer but ultimately better for the planet.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO