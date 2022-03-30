Are You A Capital Markets Associate Looking For A Broader Practice?

Over the years of coaching executives in and outside of law, I’ve had numerous discussions regarding the increasing, but often overlooked, value of certificate programs and targeted online courses (beyond traditional CLEs). Certificate programs and online courses give you specialized training in subject matter without the long-term time or financial commitment of a degree. I’m a big advocate of pursuing certificate programs, online training, and additional coursework to highlight skills, particularly where your experience may fall short, or you want to get an edge on the competition to showcase your commitment to the subject area. Certificate programs and additional coursework are also fantastic to leverage in your resume or LinkedIn profile.
